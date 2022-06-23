Local soprano a big hit at Lodi’s Festa Italiana!

Bianca Orsi, a local operatic soprano, dazzled the audience with her tremendous vocal range at this year’s Festa Italiana!, held on Sunday.
Orsi is a crossover singer who performed a variety of pieces during her performance, including Italian opera aria “Quando Men Vo” from La Boheme; a selection of Italian pop songs; and America’s greatest hits of the Jazz Era. She also performed two duets with tenor Filo Ebid.
The Stockton resident has performed in operas, scenes and concerts for Opera Theater of St. Louis, Opera San Jose, the Stockton Symphony and the Opera Festival in Morelia, Mexico.
Orsi has participated in master classes and training programs with Patricia Racette, Ana Maria Martinez, Warren Jones and Ruth Ann Swenson.
Orsi earned a Master of Music in vocal arts from University of Southern California and a Bachelor of Music from the San Francisco Conservatory of Music.
