Briefs: Lodi police search for suspect in $1,165 Hobby Lobby theft

LODI — The Lodi Police Department is currently trying to identify a woman suspected of stealing approximately $1,165 worth of merchandise from Hobby Lobby, 2350 W. Kettleman Lane, Lodi.
The theft occurred on Feb. 22, according to Lodi Police Lt. Eric Versteeg, and the suspect is believed to be 5 feet 6 inches or 5 feet 7 inches tall with brown hair and weighing approximately 160 pounds.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the Lodi Police Department at 209-333-6727.
— John Bays
Lodi Public Library to host comic book workshop
LODI —The Lodi Public Library will host a comic book workshop at 4 p.m. Thursday. It will be the first part of a weekly workshop, with additional sessions on March 14 and 21.
Each class will focus on one subject matter to be created in a comic book. The first week will focus on writing characters, the second week will teach students how to draw, and the third class will teach students how to put writing and drawings together to create a comprehensive comic book.
Space is limited so students must register to attend. The class is for students 12 and older. For more information or to register, call 209-333-5503.
— Oula Miqbel
Lodi Chamber to host annual Farm Safety Day
LODI — The Lodi District Chamber of Commerce and the Agribusiness Committee will host the 27th annual Farm Safety Day from 8 a.m. to 3p.m. Thursday at the Lodi Grape Festival grounds, 413 E Lockeford St., Lodi. Farm Safety Day provides professional safety training for management and workers.
Registration forms are available at www.lodichamber.com. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door.
— Oula Miqbel
Donna DeMartino of RTD earns achievement award
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Commission on the State of Women awarded CEO Donna DeMartino of San Joaquin Regional Transit District with the Susan B. Anthony Women in Achievement award in the business category.
“I was indeed honored to receive this recognition from the commission,” said DeMartino. “Having begun my career as a coach operator and working my way up to CEO, I know firsthand what it takes for women to succeed in a traditionally male-dominated industry. I hope my story will help inspire others to realize their dreams.”
The award was given for DeMartino’s continued leadership at RTD as well as her commitment to serving the community outside of the business. By participating in local events, teaching classes at colleges throughout the state, and working with women’s groups in the area, DeMartino sparks hope in those she encounters and motivates them to attain their goals.
DeMartino received the award during the banquet held on Feb. 15 at the Stockton Golf and Country Club.
— Special to the News-Sentinel
Juan Corona, who killed 25 farmworkers, dies at 85
CORCORAN — Juan Corona, convicted in the slayings of 25 itinerant farm laborers north of Sacramento, has died, California state prison officials said Monday.
Corona, who was 85, had been held at California State Prison-Corcoran, where he was serving multiple life sentences following his conviction nearly five decades ago for hacking to death farmworkers. He died of natural causes Monday morning at a hospital, the state said.
— Los Angeles Times