The San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters is taking every precaution to ensure mail-in ballots will be counted for the Nov. 3 general election, Melinda Dubroff said on Thursday.
“We’ve been getting quite a few calls about how the (voting) process works and how everyone’s ballots will be counted,” said Dubroff, the county registrar. “Eighty percent of registered voters in San Joaquin County are permanent vote-by-mail voters, so we are very aware that they are always expecting their ballots to come in the mail.”
In recent weeks, media outlets across the nation have reported the United States Postal Service removing mail sorting machines from offices and mailboxes from the streets.
Dubroff is concerned voters may be fearful of returning their ballots by mail, she said, but her office will do all it can to ensure all votes are counted.
“We have been working closely with our local post office representatives and postmasters to make sure ballots are collected and delivered properly,” she said. “Our vote-by-mail coordinator used to be a postal service employee, so they know the language and the procedures in place. I feel we’re getting really good information from our local post offices.”
If the office experiences any issues with the post office, they know who to call to remedy the situation, she said. While the postal service isn’t perfect, it has always been reliable, Dubroff added.
There will also be 24 ballot drop boxes in place throughout the county, along with 34 yet-to-be determined voter service centers where people can take their ballots, she said.
Social distancing will be enforced at the service centers, and the number of residents allowed inside will be limited to further prevent the potential spread of COVID-19 on Election Day.
Even with drop-off measures in place, Dubroff said, some residents have expressed concern their ballots will be mishandled and not turned in on time.
“We will have two ROV employees pick ballots up at each location,” she said. “Ballots will be picked up every three days to begin with, but in high traffic locations we will probably pick them up once a day. I think as we get closer to Election Day, we’ll probably pick them up multiple times a day.”
Another way to make sure your ballot counts is to return it to the ROV as soon as you decide who to vote for and what measures to support, Dubroff said. Mail-in ballots will be sent to residents beginning Oct. 5, and residents are encouraged to send them back early.
The March 3 primary saw a vote-by-mail turnout of 75%, Dubroff said, and similar numbers are expected in November.
“I understand the fear the public has, and that’s why we have a working relationship with the post office,” she said. “That’s also why we have so many ways to have ballots returned to us.”