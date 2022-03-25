It’s no joke. Residents can begin signing up April 1 to volunteer for the annual Love Lodi event that takes place later that month.
This will be the seventh time local church leaders partner with city officials, business and nonprofits to complete a variety of service projects throughout the city.
First Baptist Church senior pastor Glen Barnes said the event, to be held April 30, will be the first in three years.
The 2020 Love Lodi event had been scheduled and planned out with a complete list of projects, he said, and then the COVID-19 pandemic sidelined everything.
“After all that we’ve been through the last few years, we really needed something that brings us all together with love and unity,” Barnes said. “There’s been so much negativity, now we get to focus on something positive.”
Love Lodi is a day when community members from all walks of life can come together to volunteer a few hours to help with projects such as park cleanups, school campus beautification, small construction projects and performing acts of kindness in the community.
This year, there are 17 service projects around town, including the clean-up of five city parks, three alley and street clean-ups, tree planting, and beautification at three Lodi Unified School District campuses.
There is also spring cleaning at Lodi House, creating refugee food kits at the Church of Jesus Christ of latter-day Saints on West Century Boulevard, painting the Lodi animal shelter, and cleaning up the Woodbridge Wilderness area.
In addition, volunteers can help deliver a “Party in a Box” to seniors living in seven local residential care facilities. Barnes said the boxes will contain games, arts and crafts, and materials to conduct interviews and get to know the seniors volunteers visit, all in a Hawaiian theme.
“I think it’s great we offer a variety of projects, from helping clean the parks and schools, serving nonprofits and visiting seniors who haven’t had a lot of visits these last two years due to COVID,” he said.
Since the event’s inception in 2014, the amount of volunteers who sign up each year has increased. About 100 volunteers came in 2014, and more than 780 registered in 2016, according to News-Sentinel archives.
Barnes said more than 1,000 volunteered in 2019. He’s hoping the same amount of people want to donate their time this year, but understands COVID-related hesitancy among many in the community.
He said serving nonprofits such as Lodi House, local churches and the animal shelter tend to be the most popular projects for which to volunteer each year.
But with limited space for each project, he said there will be plenty of other things to do April 30 that people can do. And Barnes said people can suggest other projects before the big day by visiting www.lovelodi.org, which has been live for about two weeks.
“Probably the biggest need we have is for people to let us know what projects they have available,” he said. “Whether it’s an individual project, or it’s a place they know that could use some help. Our commitment is to take every project before us and find people to do it. We may not get to them all, but we’ll do our best to do so.”
The April 30 Love Lodi event begins at 9 a.m. with a kick-off rally at Hutchins Street Square Park. There will be food and event-related activities, and volunteers can pick up Love Lodi T-shirts before everyone splits up and heads out to their projects.
“For us this is just a great partnership with leaders from our local churches, the city and nonprofits,” Barnes said. “It’s just going to be a great day of giving back to our community.”
For more information, or to submit ideas for Love Lodi, visit www.lovelodi.org.
