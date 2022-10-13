Drum groups to add rhythmic feel to this year’s Lodi Peace Walk

After a two-year hiatus, an event aimed at bringing the community together regardless of race, creed, religion or color will return this weekend.
The Lodi Peace Walk, presented by Breakthrough Project for Social Justice-Lodi, begins at 10 a.m. Saturday for its 10th march through town to promote diversity.
And while attendees can expect a peaceful trek along city streets, event organizer Sandra Vargas said this year’s walk will be a march to a different beat of drums.
“This Peace Walk is going to be different from past events,” she said. “We’ve invited drum groups from around the state to walk with us — Punjabi, Pakistani, Native American, Aztec, Hispanic, Brazilian drums — all kinds of groups. It will be the first time we’ll have drums beating with us while we walk.”
Vargas said the main goal of this year’s walk is to create a drum circle at the end of the event sºo everyone in attendance can heal through the instruments’ rhythm.
Another change for this year’s walk is the route.
In years past, the event has begun at Veteran’s Plaza outside Lodi City Hall on Pine Street, and attendees walk 1.5 miles on South Stockton Street to Blakely Park.
This year, the Peace Walk begins at Blakely Park and heads east on Poplar Street to Central Avenue. The march then heads north to Elm Street, ending at Hale Park for closing ceremonies.
“I wanted the Pakistani community to start the march this year and let them know that they are also leaders in our community,” Vargas said of the change.
This will be the second time the Peace Walk has been held in the fall. For its first three years, the event was held in May or June, but the Breakthrough Project determined October was a better time of year, both for the organization and the City of Lodi, which issues the permit for the march.
In 2019, organizers said October was also a better option because the heat would not be as intense as the late spring or early summer.
According to AccuWeather, a private forecasting firm, temperatures in Lodi are expected to be about 84 degrees this Saturday, similar to the 2019 march.
Some 200 people typically attend the Peace Walk, and Vargas is hoping the drum groups invited to the event will bring more guests.
She’s also hoping Saturday will be at least one day of the year in which all Lodians can separate their differences and their politics.
“This is so important, because after COVID, a lot of us lost loved ones,” she said. “We had a lot of different comments, views and opinions. We feel the Peace Walk is a day we all can come together and learn from each other.”
After the walk, there will be guest speakers, dancing, cultural performances, live music and a picnic with Mediterranean and Brazilian food until 3 p.m.
“Everybody needs to come out,” Vargas said. “This is the first time we’ll have drums come out with us, and we’ll all be coming together as a community. It’s going to be a beautiful day.”
