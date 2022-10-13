Drum groups to add rhythmic feel to this year’s Lodi Peace Walk

People walk together during the Peace Walk in Lodi on Saturday, May 5, 2018.

 Bea Ahbeck/News-Sentinel

After a two-year hiatus, an event aimed at bringing the community together regardless of race, creed, religion or color will return this weekend.

The Lodi Peace Walk, presented by Breakthrough Project for Social Justice-Lodi, begins at 10 a.m. Saturday for its 10th march through town to promote diversity.