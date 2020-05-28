It started with the sniffles — seasonal allergies. I get them every year, sometimes so badly that my breathing turns to wheezing after just a minute or two outside.
But this year is a little different, mainly because of Twitter. I saw a tweet here, another there, from fellow allergy sufferers. “I thought my allergies were just really bad this year,” they said, “but it turned out to be COVID-19.”
I was still pretty confident allergies were my ailment, since I have not been coughing or running a fever. Food still tastes great, I haven’t had any unusual headaches, and thanks to wearing a mask outdoors, the wheeze isn’t even as bad as it has been in the past.
Still, with free COVID-19 testing at the Lodi Public Library, I thought, “Why not get tested?”
My first step was reaching out to Logistics Health Incorporated, the company running the test site at the library. Residents don’t need a doctor’s referral to be tested and tests are provided for free, but I wanted to be sure that there were enough tests that I wouldn’t be taking one from someone with more obvious symptoms.
LHI reassured me there were plenty of tests, so I went to their website, www.lhi.care/covidtesting, to register for an appointment. Creating an account was quick and easy, and I got an appointment for Thursday, May 21 without any problems at all.
The day of the test, I headed over to the library about 15 minutes early. There were soon four of us waiting outside the building, six feet apart and with masks covering our noses and mouths, waiting for the staff to finish their lunches.
We didn’t have to wait long. The process is streamlined: Patients are called in one at a time and directed into the Bud Sullivan Community Room. One tech waits at a desk near the room’s entrance, and patients are directed to a blue taped box on the floor. I was asked to show my ID and answer a couple of questions about symptoms.
Then, the tech handed me a test kit with a swab and tube inside a sealed bag, and directed me to the back of the room, where a small station had been set up with a chair.
I was nervous as I sat down — I had heard some stories about the test — but the medical worker who was helping me made small talk as she set everything up.
Then it was time.
“Lean your head way back and breathe through your mouth,” she said.
I leaned back, then a bit farther, and she slowly inserted the swab through my nose.
It wasn’t painful, but it also wasn’t pleasant. The strange sensation as she took the sample had me holding my breath, a reflex that must have been common.
“Breathe through your mouth. In and out,” the test taker reminded me.
And then she slowly withdrew the swab. Just like that, it was over. Strange, but not nearly as bad as I’d feared. I was given a sheet of instructions reminding me to practice social distancing and wash my hands, along with what to do if I had COVID-19 symptoms, and directed to leave through the back door as they brought the next patient in. The entire process felt long, but in actuality it probably took less than two minutes total, with the sample taking just seconds.
Quick and easy, just a bit uncomfortable.
Two days later, I had my results: As I’d expected, they came back negative. I am COVID-free.
With the novel coronavirus still active in San Joaquin County, there’s no guarantee I won’t catch the virus later down the line. But it was a relief to know I haven’t been potentially infecting others every time the pollen sets off another eye-watering sneezing fit.