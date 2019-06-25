Investigators with the Lodi Police Department are determining what caused a collision in west Lodi that left one man dead last weekend.
Officers responded to the collision at 9:12 p.m. Saturday on Lower Sacramento Road, just north of Vine Street, police said.
Upon arrival, officers discovered a motorcycle had collided with another vehicle. The motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The vehicle’s driver remained at the scene and cooperated with officers, police said. Officers determined the driver was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to a post on the police department's Facebook page.
The motorcycle rider has been identified as 22-year-old Skylar Harr, according to Lodi police Sgt. Steve Maynard.
No further information was available at press time.
“Everything’s still under investigation,” Maynard said.
Many people who knew Harr posted comments on Lodi Police Department’s Facebook post about the collision.
“I will miss you so much my brother,” Lodi resident Laura Weston said. “I love you so much. Me and mom will miss you always.”
Lodi resident Samantha Williams posted similar condolences, stating she was heartbroken and knew him since the two were children.
She also started a Gofundme.com campaign seeking $15,000 in donations to help Harr’s family pay for funeral expenses.
“Skylar was loved by so many,” she wrote on Gofundme. “With this gofundme account it is to help give him the funeral he deserves and help his family out in this difficult time. We all need to come together as one and help out.
Information about the Gofundme campaign can be found at https://tinyurl.com /y23833mg.
Lodi police department’s Major Accident Team is asking anyone with information about the collision to call 209-333-6728.