Is Lodi missing the mark on low-income housing?

According to the Regional Housing Needs Allocation, Lodi has been consistent and successful in permitting the number of new housing units for residents who earn above the moderate income level.
However, the city is still falling short of goals to allow very low, low and moderate income housing units.
The Lodi City Council on Wednesday night approved the 2021 Housing Element annual progress report, which monitors the city’s progress in addressing housing needs on an annual basis.
Created by the California Department of Housing and Community Development, the RHNA is a tool that towns, cities and counties must use to plan for housing needs for residents, regardless of income.
Lodi’s RHNA, according to Wednesday’s staff report, is 1,931 units for the 2014-2022 regional planning cycle.
By the end of 2021, the city had issued permits for 1,461 new units, of which 1,332 were for above moderate income housing. Staff said that has exceeded the 770 above moderate income units required by the RHNA.
In the 2014-2022 cycle, the city has only issued permits for 52 very low income housing units, and 27 low income housing units.
To meet the RHNA at the other three affordability levels, the city would have to issue permits for 445 very low income units, 304 low income units and 283 moderate income units, according to staff.
In 2021, the city issued 196 permits, all of which were for above moderate income housing units. Most were for single families.
One was for an accessory dwelling unit, and one was for a multifamily unit. An accessory dwelling unit is a smaller, independent residential structure located on the same property as a single-family unit, and are more commonly known as accessory apartments, secondary suites or granny flats.
Staff said ADUs could present an opportunity to add “a significant number” of new housing units that are affordable or for low and moderate income housing levels.
Councilman Alan Nakanishi asked staff if there are penalties incurred on cities that do not meet housing needs, to which city manager Steve Schwabauer said not at this time, although the State of California has considered doing so each year.
“The problem with that is that cities don’t build houses. Businesses build houses, developers build houses,” Schwabauer said. “We can do what we can do to make affordable housing construction an efficient and viable business in our community, and of course we could make it hard. Some cities do make it hard. Our community does not do that. We continue, along with the League of California Cities, to advocate to the state to not consider directly fining cities. If they want to change legislation and make things more affordable, they can pass legislation to do that.”
Councilman Doug Kuehne said while the city may not be meeting its very low, low and moderate income housing needs, it is surpassing cities like Stockton, Tracy and Manteca when it comes to allowing high-density units.
“For our high-density numbers we’ve done really well. Medium and low density, maybe not as good,” he said. “There is a way, if this council so chooses, to move this direction to actually do something with low income or affordable housing, and that would be to donate city land to a developer, because land costs are so high that it impacts the value of your purchase price.”
