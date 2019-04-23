LODI — On Friday, Micke Grove Zoo will host, “Zoo After Dark” from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the zoo at 11793 N. Micke Grove Road in Lodi.
The event will feature night tours of nocturnal animals and games and crafts for children. Zoo after hours offers activities for children ages 5 and older.
Registration for “Zoo After Dark” is required, call 209-331-2138.
— Oula Miqbel
Ono Hawaiian BBQ to hold grand opening on Friday
LODI — Ono Hawaiian BBQ will celebrate its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and luau on Friday. The ribbon cutting will be at 10:45 a.m. at 1401 S. Lower Sacramento Road, Suite 120 in Lodi.
Following the ribbon cutting, Hawaiian dancers will perform, as guests participate in raffles and games — 50 $100 gift cards will handed out.
Ono Hawaiian BBQ will also offer a buy one, get one free for all food items during business hours to celebrate the opening of its 83rd location.
Its menu features Hawaiian-inspired plate lunches and island specialties like Hawaiian BBQ chicken, Spam musubi, chicken katsu and more through a fusion of flavors.
— Oula Miqbel
Breakthrough Project to award art scholarships
LODI — The Breakthrough Project will be recognizing the high school artists and recipients of the David Hill Honorary Art Scholarship on Friday, May 3 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. during the Art Hop showcase at the Tony Segale Double Dip Gallery at 222 W. Pine St. in Lodi.
High school seniors enrolled in Lodi Unified School District submitted art pieces that incorporated the theme of Living Together in a Diverse Community.
The Breakthrough Project’s mission is to create a community that celebrates its diversity and works to eliminate racism and bigotry. The organization encourages communication, understanding, cooperation and social interaction among diverse community groups.
All art forms, including painting, drawing, digital, sculpture, mixed media, and photography were accepted for submission.
The Breakthrough Project will award three scholarships for art pieces that embody the theme. The first place winner will receive a scholarship in the amount of $700, $250 for second, and $100 for third.
— Oula Miqbel
Stockton peace garden to announce message winners
STOCKTON — The annual Celebration of the University Park World Peace Rose Garden featuring Inspirational Messages of Peace Winners will take place on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. at the garden at 559 E. Magnolia St. in Stockton.
The public is invited to attend and listen to the top 12 finalists deliver their Messages of Peace.
Hundreds of students, representing Pittman Charter School, Children’s Home of Stockton, Hamilton Elementary and Health Careers Academy High School, developed original Peace Messages for this year’s contest.
The 12 winning messages will be placed on plaques throughout the Rose Garden and unveiled by the students during the celebration. This year’s theme is Integrity.
The University Park World Peace Rose Garden will unveil a winning Message of Peace from its sister garden, the Martin Luther King, Jr. “I Have a Dream” World Peace Rose Garden in Atlanta, Georgia.
Attendees will hear from special guest speakers: Casey Lara of the United States Olympic Women’s Roller Derby Team and Tony Gladney, the Youth Program Coordinator and Emcee for the Stockton Kings. A rose petal toss will conclude the event.
This event is free and open to the public. For more information contact Mandi Dumlao at (209) 473-6168 or mdumlao@grupe.com.
— Oula Miqbel