San Joaquin County is inviting public input as it works on updating its Development Title, or zoning code. This comprehensive update aims to ensure consistency with the general plan and provide streamlined opportunities for development in the county.
This Development Title is an overhaul of rules that existed since the last comprehensive update was adopted in 1992. Preparation of the document involved collaboration with a variety of stakeholders, elected and appointed officials and staff’s observance of the issues highlighted over the past 30 years. This document is intended to balance the modern needs of the development community with the preservation of the agricultural community.
The county’s Community Development Department will host the following public meetings in March:
• Tuesday, March 1, from 4 to 6 p.m. — A Zoom meeting to answer questions and accept comments on the document. Details about this meeting can be found at www.sjcdtupdate.org.
• Thursday, March 17, at 6 p.m. — A workshop will be held during the Planning Commission meeting where members of the public are welcome to attend in person at 44 North San Joaquin St., 6th floor, in Stockton or remotely by Microsoft Teams.
“We are very excited to have an update and modernize the Development Title after such a long time”, said Community Development Director David Kwong. “We hope that this update will help to provide consistency with the policies of the General Plan and I encourage all residents to attend and participate in the public meetings to provide their feedback and comments.”
If you have questions or want to receive additional information on the Development Title update, please email cking@sjgov.org.