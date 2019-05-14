No injuries were reported from Saturday night’s fire in Lodi, and firefighters were able to save a fruit stand from the flames.

According to a Monday text message from Lodi Fire Battalion Chief Michael Alegre, Fire Engine 2034 responded to reports of a fire on the corner of North Lower Sacramento Road and West Vine Street at approximately 10 p.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a vehicle and a tree on fire.

“The fire was threatening to spread to the fruit stand,” Alegre wrote.

The firefighters were able to extinguish the fire by approximately 11:30 p.m. Saturday, according to Alegre, before it was able to extend to the fruit stand.

Although nobody was injured, the cause of the fire is still unknown.

