GALT — Marengo Road at the Union Pacific Railroad—south of Cepeda Way and north of Maugham Drive— will be closed Sunday and Monday for railroad crossing improvements. Detour signs will be set up at Carillion Boulevard and Simmerhorn Road and Walnut Avenue near Marengo Road.
For additional information contact Galt Public Works 209-366-7260.
— Oula Miqbel
Woman put on Lodi Improvement Committee
LODI — During Wednesday’s City Council meeting the council appointed Lodi resident Sandra Vargas to the Lodi Improvement Committee, following a vacancy on the commission.
On Aug. 17, 2019, the City Council directed the City Clerk to post for the vacancy. Former Mayor Mark Chandler reviewed the applications, conducted interviews, and recommended Vargas the position on the commission.
Vargas’ term will expire March 1, 2022.
— Oula Miqbel
Apply to Lodi Police Citizens Academy
LODI — The Lodi Police Department is currently accepting applications for their Citizens Academy beginning March 24. The citizen’s academy will be held Tuesday nights spanning nine weeks from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. in the Cromwell Community Room at the Lodi Police Department, 215 W. Elm St., Lodi
The public is invited to learn about police procedures including, animal services and code enforcement.
Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from first-hand accounts from officers and support services personnel.
Topics will range from drugs and gangs; a basic overview of the laws affecting citizen’s rights; officer-involved shootings, use of force and the decision-making process; DUI and traffic enforcement; K-9 Unit; crime scene investigation; crisis negotiations; SWAT and EOD units; and firearms.
Also, participants will have the opportunity to participate in the Virtual Reality Use of Force Simulator.
For further information, visit www.lodi.gov/224/Citizen-Police-Academy. A link to the application is available online, or can be picked up from the police department lobby.
The completed application can be emailed or dropped off to Sgt. Steve Maynard at the Lodi Police Department.Individuals with questions can email Maynard at smaynard@
— Oula Miqbel
Galt library to be closed for renovations soon
GALT— The Galt Marian O. Lawrence Library, 1000 Caroline Ave, Galt, will be closed from March 16 to 18 for renovations.
In Jan. 2019, the library received a new rooftop, carpeting inside the building, minor layout changes, and cosmetic updates and fixture replacements.
The Galt library is a branch of the Sacramento Public Library system, so Galt residents can access other libraries, with the closest available one at 8900 Elk Grove Blvd., Elk Grove.
For more information visit www.saclibrary. org/locations/Galt-
Marian-O-Lawrence.
— Oula Miqbel
S.J. County needs to fill vacant seats
San Joaquin County — The Board of Supervisors is seeking volunteers to serve on various boards and commissions. The deadline to submit applications has been extended to March 20.
The Board of Supervisors will consider qualified applications received on or before the deadline, at the Board meeting of April 21.
All members appointed by the Board of Supervisors will be required to attend training. Training dates and registration information will be provided by the Clerk of the Board upon appointment.
Vacant positions and applications can be found online at www.sjgov.org/department/cob, or by emailing committees@sjgov.org.
— Oula Miqbel
CORRECTION
Class sizes in Lodi Unified School District’s K-3 classes will not be increasing to 31 students next year as was reported in a Page 1 story in the Friday edition of the News-Sentinel.