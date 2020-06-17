Campers are in for a treat, just in time for summer: San Joaquin County has announced three regional parks will reopen to campers starting Thursday.
Campers will be able to pitch a tent — with a reservation — at Westgate Landing in Lodi, Stillman Magee in Clements and Dos Reis Park in Lathrop. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the showers at Dos Reis will remain closed.
All camping rules and regulations apply.
The Woodbridge Wilderness Area and Micke Grove’s water play feature will also be reopening this week. Playgrounds, outdoor shelters and indoor rental facilities will remain closed due to COVID-19.
The Woodbridge Wilderness Area will reopen during regular hours — from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each weekend — and the water play feature at Micke Grove Regional Park will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Micke Grove’s Japanese Garden is open during its regular posted operating hours.
Playgrounds at all parks remain closed at this time, along with Micke Grove Zoo, Fun Town, Oak Grove Nature Center, Regional Sports Complex and Harmony Grove Church. Micke Grove and Oak Grove regional parks will continue to operate with modified hours, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
Day-use facilities at Dos Reis, Westgate Landing, Stillman Magee and Mossdale Crossing regional parks are open from 8 a.m. until 30 minutes before sunset.
Social gatherings are still prohibited at all county parks. Any gatherings must remain within a single household and are first-come, first-served. All park rules apply, including no tables or chairs, bounce houses, amplified sound, water apparatuses, trailer barbecues or generators.
Park closures may be reinstituted if social distancing protocols are not followed. Keep up to date on closures at www.sjparks.com.
Guests are advised to remain home if sick or unwell and practice social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Camping reservations can be made beginning Thursday, and should be made at least three weeks in advance of the arrival date. To make a reservation, call the Park Administrative Office at 209-953-8800 before 4:15 p.m. Monday through Friday. Due to COVID-19, some dates and locations may not be available.