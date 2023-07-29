Young excited to lead Lodi Unified

Neil Young, right, pictured with Lodi Unified board member Ron Freitas, has been named the district’s next superintendent.

 Courtesy photograph

Lodi Unified School District Superintendent Neil Young said he feels the weight of responsibility in his new role, and that responsibility is to prepare students for the future.

Young met with various Lodi and Stockton leaders Wednesday evening at the Elkhorn Golf Club as part of a San Joaquin A+ event to introduce him to the business and education communities.