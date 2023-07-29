Lodi Unified School District Superintendent Neil Young said he feels the weight of responsibility in his new role, and that responsibility is to prepare students for the future.
Young met with various Lodi and Stockton leaders Wednesday evening at the Elkhorn Golf Club as part of a San Joaquin A+ event to introduce him to the business and education communities.
He was named Lodi Unified superintendent last August after his predecessor Cathy Nichols-Washer announced her retirement after a 30-year career.
Young spent the last academic year learning the ropes as an associate superintendent, and the 2023-24 school year will be his first leading the district. He said the entire region is facing a challenge that there are too many jobs, but not enough people to take them.
“It’s a challenge that I know we have to be on the forefront of, and find a solution,” he said. “Part of that is to prepare our kids for reality. The traditional model was you graduate high school, you go to college and you try to figure it out. The reality is, our students need to understand what they’re stepping into much earlier.”
One way the district has helped students prepare for life earlier, Young said, is through the “Growing Futures” initiative launched this summer through the Valley Robotics Academy in collaboration with San Joaquin A+.
The initiative gave five VRA students the opportunity to intern at local agricultural industry businesses such as Acquiesce Winery, the Lodi Winegrape Commission and Holt Caterpillar.
The program’s goal is to encourage students to pursue degrees in the agricultural and wine industries, and then return to San Joaquin County to begin their careers.
Young said the district and San Joaquin A+ need to take that partnership and expand it beyond the Lodi and Stockton area.
In addition to the “Growing Futures” initiative, Young noted that the district earned a national accreditation for its Administration of Justice pathway program through the Law and Public Safety Educational Network.
The course is one of many Certified Technical Education programs offered at Lincoln Technical Academy.
“My goal is to connect in the greater business industry,” he said. “And my job is to sit down with all of you so that we as a team we can start building those bridges so that our students don’t leave high school a rudderless ship. They need to know where they’re going.”
One student who knows where he is going is Quentin Soria, a 15-year-old VRA sophomore who interned with the Lodi Winegrape Commission through the “Growing Futures” initiative.
Soria spent three days a week for six weeks at the commission office, learning the ins and outs of bookeeeping
“I was introduced to online tools like (Microsoft) Word, Excel, Expensify and QuickBooks Pro to help me learn the financial aspects of the Lodi Wine Commission,” he said. “I was also taught about website maintenance tools, and I thought it was important to be able to learn about new programs and platforms so I could use them in the future. Even now, I’ve started using Expensify so I can start tracking my expenses so I can build a healthy and stable savings account for my future.”
Commission executive director Stuart Spencer said in order for the wine and agricultural industries to be successful in the coming years, they need talent to make it happen, and the “Growing Futures” initiative will help achieve that.
“That’s only going to happen from within here,” he said. “We need to grow the kids, we need to grow the talent to be successful. We need people at all sectors of business, from kids flying drones to repairing machinery to making wine to making Instagrams, social media, to all that fun stuff that brings it all together.”
