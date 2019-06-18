Plans for a 26,000-square-foot medical complex are in the works on a 2-acre plot of land on South Cherokee Lane near Sanborn Chevrolet.
An application for the project was finalized on May 31, according to Lodi City Planner Craig Hoffman,
“We are very excited to see this project come together. It’s the first of its kind in the area and it will make access to health care a lot easier for people because it is located near mass transit,” Hoffman said.
The Stockton-based firm WMB Architects will lead the building design, Hoffman said.
“The medical complex will be one major building,” WMB principle architect Tom Bowe said.
The two-story building will be owned by the Community Medical Center, which is a federally qualified health center providing services to patients throughout San Joaquin, Solano, and Yolo counties.
Community Medical Center started as a mobile volunteer effort over 50 years ago but it is now a network of 19 neighborhood health centers, including a Lodi office located on West Turner Road.
“The new site will accommodate a professional practice, with room for primary medical care, behavioral health and dental along with podiatry, health education, and supportive services,” director of development Sarah Taft said.
Construction on the medical complex is expected to begin in the fall of 2019. The opening for the complex is planned for spring 2020 Taft said.
“We have decades of experience providing quality care in San Joaquin County,” Community Medical Center CEO Christine Noguera said. “We’re pleased to be improving access for our patients in Lodi.”
By 2021 the new site is expected to serve an estimated 21,000 patients.
The Lodi Planning Commission is expected to discuss the details of this project at a meeting on July 10, 7 p.m., at Carnegie Forum, located at 305 W. Pine St.