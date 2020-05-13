First responders, health care employees and essential workers who need childcare services during the COVID-19 pandemic will soon have a place to take their youngsters while they work the front lines.
Adventist Health Lodi Memorial’s Camp Hutchins will be open on a limited basis beginning May 18 from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Hospital officials said they have been encouraged by the community’s response to the pandemic, and have seen social distancing efforts effectively slow the spread of the coronavirus in California.
Children enrolled at Camp Hutchins must be between the ages of 3 and 12 and be potty-trained. Current vaccination records and physician report are required, and new children must complete an enrollment packet, the hospital said.
This Camp Hutchins will be different than the traditional childcare service that typically serves the Lodi community, the hospital said.
The camp will still be held at Hutchins Street Square, but in the Adult Day Services room. Children will be screened for temperature and COVID-19 symptoms when they are dropped off, and there will be hand-hygiene stations at each point of entry.
The program will practice “Keep It Clean” and wipe down all touchable surfaces every two hours. Staff will wear masks and be screened regularly, as well, the hospital said.
If a child appears ill at any point, they will be masked and isolated in a designated, separate room and a parent will be called to pick them up.
This Camp Hutchins session extends from May 18 through July 31. Participation does not roll over into the new school year.
Health care workers, first responders and essential employees who are interested in enrolling children in Camp Hutchins can pick up an enrollment packet on May 13 between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. from the drive-thru in front of Camp Hutchins on Oak Street. The packet must be returned to the same location on May 15, between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. For questions, please call Camp Hutchins at 209-334-2267.