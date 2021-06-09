The City of Lodi’s Community Development Department will be releasing a survey, notice of community meetings and notices with utility bills in the coming weeks to distribute more information about the planned access center that will provide resources for homeless individuals.
The city issued the second release about the center on Tuesday, adding that other announcements, including social media posts and www.lodi.gov updates will be made to distribute more information and gather feedback from the community.
There is no location selected for the center, the city said, but staff will be considering a number of factors for the site, including proximity to residential areas, proximity to parks and schools, and proximity to community resources such as retail and groceries.
The availability and proximity of social service resources, as well as the availability and proximity of transportation options will also be considered, the city said.
The proposed center will not be a homeless camp, but reduce barriers to shelter resources for unhoused individuals, the city said.
Partners, pets and possessions would be allowed, and an individual would also be able to enter the center shelter if they were not clean and sober, as long as they remain respectful of staff and other residents and do not bring illegal substances, weapons or other items on site.
The center will have a strong focus on job readiness or support services for those clients ready for the next steps to self-sufficiency, the city said.
In addition to security and janitorial services on-site, there will be caseworkers, a shelter manager, and shelter monitors, as well as space for social service providers to offer resources.
The shelter operator would determine the level of staffing required to meet the needs of the clients. Selection of a shelter operator has not been made, the city said.
A center would require round-the-clock staffing for monitors, custodians and security personnel, while caseworkers and social service providers would be available to assist each client during the day.
The shelter operator would determine intake procedures for day and night shift. Unsheltered people staying at the center’s emergency shelter would be allowed to stay at the facility throughout the day.
However, no loitering would be allowed outside the gates, and clients would either remain inside the facility or leave the vicinity of premises. Regular patrols of the facility by security would ensure rules are followed, the city said.
Other cities in San Joaquin County are also developing responses to address homelessness with similar resources, so the city said it does not expect to see an increase in the number of unsheltered individuals once the center is built.
“Based on information heard through outreach efforts, many of our unsheltered population have ties to Lodi through family, friends, employment, or long-term residency,” the city said in its Tuesday release. “They have not come from other cities to seek out resources in Lodi, because many are from here.”
For more information, email the Community Development Department’s Neighborhood Services Division at neighborhoodservices@lodi.gov. For updates, visit www.lodi.gov/1037/Lodi-Access-Center.