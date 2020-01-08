The new year ushered in changes at the San Joaquin County Superior Court, with Judge Xapuri B. Villapudua moving into the role of presiding judge and Michael Coughlan becoming the assistant presiding judge.
Their terms run through Dec. 31, 2021.
The presiding judge, with the assistance of the court executive officer, is responsible for leading the court, establishing policies, and allocating resources in a manner that promotes equal access to justice, maximizes the use of judicial and other resources, increases efficiency in court operations and enhances service to the public.
The assistant presiding judge shall act in the absence of the presiding judge and will then assume the role of the presiding judge when the two-year term as assistant expires. Villapudua served as assistant to outgoing Judge Linda L. Lofthus of Lodi.
In addition to her administrative responsibilities, Villapudua will continue to sit in criminal court. She earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Berkeley, and her doctorate degree from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law. Before being appointed to the bench, Villapudua was a deputy district attorney in the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office, where she supervised attorneys in the child abuse and sexual assault unit.
Villapudua was appointed to the San Joaquin Superior Court in 2007.
Coughlan earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of the Pacific and his doctorate degree from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law. Coughlan began his legal career in private practice, which included practicing as a managing lead attorney with the California State Auto Association. He then entered into civil litigation as a solo practitioner, where he specialized in insurance coverage, personal injury, commercial litigation, mediation, and arbitration.
Coughlan was appointed to the Superior Court in 2005.
In addition to serving as the assistant presiding judge, Coughlan will continue to sit as the supervising judge of the Manteca branch.