During a Tuesday night study session, Lodi Unified School District staff laid out three goals it would like to accomplish under its Local Control and Accountability Plan: provide learning environments with highly qualified personnel; ensure all students are prepared for college or a career; and provide positive and supportive learning environments.
To reach those goals, the district would need to add 193 full-time employees in areas such as counseling, para-education and support staff.
In addition, the district would like to reduce the number of combination classes at schools, and hire and retain qualified teachers.
And while the district’s board of education said staff was headed in the right direction to achieve its LCAP goals, the next step is to determine how to fund nearly 200 positions.
A district’s LCAP, according to the California Department of Education, is a tool for local educational agencies to set goals, plan actions, and leverage resources to meet those goals and improve student outcomes.
To achieve its LCAP goals, district staff has proposed adding 24 teachers to help reduce combination classes, 17 elementary school counselors, 10 general para-educators, 80 bilingual para-educators, 29 community liaison assistants, nine library media assistants and 10 attendance advisors or support staff.
Five nurses, three psychologists and three general behavior special para-educators are also proposed. All of these positions would be full-time, educational support services program coordinator Rafael Ceja said.
Ceja said the most significant proposal would be to add 24 full-time teachers, which would not completely eliminate combination classes in the district, but would significantly reduce them to about one on each campus.
He added that staff came up with the proposal for 80 bilingual aides by looking at the number of English-learning students at each site and established a ratio that would provide support to those students across the district.
The number of community liaison assistants was also based on the ESL population, Ceja said, and added that with 17 elementary counselors, there will be a counselor at every school site.
However, counselors will most likely be shared by different campuses, he said.
“We worked with the Positive School Climate Department to identify what staffing levels for elementary school counseling would be appropriate,” he said. “With this increase, we are going to have more sites that will have a full-time counselor.”
Belinda Yeats, the district’s California School Employees Association representative, said if the district wanted to add full-time employees and keep them in the long-term, the positions should be offered to existing part-time employees who want to stay in Lodi.
“Your (para-educators) that are special ed, your general (para-educators), they’re leaving,” she said. “They’re going to other districts. They don’t want to be here for six hours. They want full-time jobs, and they’re getting them at other school sites. Or if they’re getting a six-hour job (elsewhere), they’re getting the health benefits to go as eight-hour employees while still working six. So we need to offer those full-time positions to the employees you have that are still here to keep them here. That’s a wonderful incentive and we want to keep them here.”
Lodi Education Association president Michelle Orgon said while her group does not like teaching combination classes, it was concerned with the district’s ability to attract and retain new teachers.
She agreed that full-time teaching positions should be offered to part-time staff.
“We are seeing teachers that are leaving for bonuses, to sign on the dotted line to join other districts,” she said. “We feel the ‘para pain’ in the classroom and know and see (para-educators) doing a (three-hour) contract at one site and hopping in the afternoon to a (five-hour contract) at another site. We recognize that this is not the best, but think that making them full-time persons would retain them and retain our employees whether they are bilingual (para-educators), community liaisons.”
Tokay High School principal Erik Sandstrom spoke on behalf of the district’s Administrators Association, and said support staff at all levels and sites is sorely needed.
“We’re all feeling it, for those of us who are leading and guiding our schools, and even district department areas,” he said. “Custodial staffing is in dire need. Whatever it takes to get folks — whether that’s pay or finding out ways to recruit or retain them — but I can tell you we’re hurting all around in a lot of our support areas, be it school sites or district sites.”
Board vice president Courtney Porter said if the district was going to retain people, it has to give employees an incentive to stay, as other agencies are doing so and luring Lodi employees away.
He liked what was presented Tuesday night, but asked staff to present how it plans to retain employees at a future meeting.
“It seems to me that with all the recruiting that we need to go on — we need (para-educators), custodians, special ed, speech, nurses, teachers, mental health and campus supervisors,” he said. “With all of that comes some degree of respect. And what that means is (employees) feel an embodiment of what’s going on. And one of the ways to do that is (to show) how well you’re paying them and not what you’re doing, because these are people ... that are only working three hours a day and not generating income. They’re going to look elsewhere.”
Board member Ron Heberle agreed, adding that if the district wanted to provide services for students — either directly or indirectly — it needed people to do it.
“I understand that people can get expensive on an agency or a business,” he said. “But one of the things we have to be real careful of, is that we squeeze the budget so much because we’re locked in fear we don’t use the money we have right now for the students that we have right now. I certainly don’t want the district to have a shortfall, but I’m kind of one of those that says we need people ‘now.’ Our children need them ‘now.’ if we have to adjust, we’ll adjust.”
Board president Susan Macfarlane asked staff to return to a future meeting with a list of funding sources available and what they are designated for to give employee groups and the public an insight as to how any new positions would be funded.
“I think my fellow board members had a lot of really good points, as you all did, and I think somewhere they have to merge while keeping us fiscally safe,” she said. “We hear Mr. (Leonard) Kahn (chief business officer) talk about a fiscal cliff, and then we talk about how we’re going to add positions. So you can imagine, it sends a mixed message. The bottom line is all those positions are warranted, they’re necessary, and we have to figure out a way to make it happen while giving the best product to our students.”