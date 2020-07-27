- 10,675 total confirmed cases in San Joaquin County. There have been 118 deaths. 262 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 75 in intensive care. 3,900 have recovered. ZIP code data was last updated on Friday; at that time, there were 728 cases in the 95240 ZIP code and 243 are in the 95242 ZIP code, which include Lodi.
- 9,018 cases in Sacramento County. There have been 114 deaths, including 3 in Galt. 246 patients are currently hospitalized, including 78 in intensive care. 4,881 have likely recovered. Of the total cases, 346 are within Galt city limits, 26 are in Isleton and 1,098 are in unincorporated county areas.
- 99 cases in Calaveras County, with 1 death. 44 have recovered. 1 is currently hospitalized.
- 81 cases in Amador County, with no deaths. 49 have recovered. 3 are currently hospitalized.
- 7,994 cases in Stanislaus County, with 90 deaths. 6,588 have recovered.
- 10,438 cases in Alameda County, with 178 deaths.
- 7,073 cases in Contra Costa County, with 104 deaths. 101 are currently hospitalized.
- 457,598 cases in California, with 8,494 deaths.
- 4,282,140 cases in the United States, with 147,791 deaths. 1,325,804 have recovered.
- 16,366,365 cases worldwide, with 651,902 deaths. 9,512,561 have recovered.
Numbers reflect the total number of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries throughout the pandemic, as reported by 4:30 p.m. Monday by official county websites and Johns Hopkins University.
Editor's note: COVID-19 by the numbers are reported each Monday and Friday. San Joaquin and Sacramento county numbers are reported daily in the print version of the Lodi News-Sentinel.