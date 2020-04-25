STOCKTON — According to a breakdown of statistics released by San Joaquin County Public Health Services Friday, Hispanics and Latinos have been the most affected by the coronavirus.
The new data, posted online at sjready.org/events/covid19.html, reveals that of the 485 people who tested positive for COVID-19 as of Thursday night, 188 were Hispanic or Latino.
That number is 43.4% of all positive cases in San Joaquin County.
According to the breakdown, 106 people who have tested positive are white, for 24.5% of cases, and 84 are Asian, for 19.4% of cases.
While the virus has affected African American populations in other parts of the country, only 34 in San Joaquin County have tested positive, for 7.9% of the cases.
According to the San Joaquin Council of Governments, Hispanics and Latinos made up 40.5% of the county’s total population between 2012 and 2016.
In addition, white people made up 33.9% of the population, Asians made up 14.5% and African Americans made up 6.7%, according to SJCOG.
The latest numbers from county Public Health Services show 254 females and 231 males have tested positive, while adults between the ages of 18 and 49 are still the hardest hit by the virus, with 236 people testing positive as of Thursday.
In addition, 152 people between the ages of 50 and 64 have tested positive, and 87 seniors older than 65 have tested positive.
Stockton has recorded the most positive cases with 256 residents, followed by Tracy (80) and Manteca (66).
There have been 37 Lodians that have tested positive, and 26 Lathrop residents.
Public Health Services reported there were 22 COVID-19 deaths as of Thursday night as well.
At the end of last week, the agency reported 370 confirmed cases and 17 deaths, with 24 cases in Lodi.
In addition to new COVID-19 numbers, Public Health Services announced the creation of a new online, interactive dashboard that expands access to data for the public and community partners at www.sjcphs.org.
The dashboard will be updated with the most accurate information available, the agency said, including a summary of total number of cases broken down to include total deaths, hospitalizations, intensive care unit admissions, and outbreaks, which will be updated daily; an interactive map by supervisor district showing the rate and number of cases and outbreaks; which will be updated twice a week; and additional information in future updates, including details on demographics and cases by city.
According to dashboard data on Friday evening, as of April 23 there were 125 people hospitalized with coronavirus, and 49 people in ICU beds.
In addition, there have been seven coronavirus outbreaks in the county, with three in both Districts 2 and 3, and one in District 5. Lodi is part of District 4.
Dr. Maggie Park, Public Health Officer, said in a media release that the dashboard demonstrates that every community in the county has been impacted by COVID-19.
She added it was important to understand that there are residents throughout the county who are asymptomatic, or have mild symptoms and have not been tested or confirmed as positive for the virus.
“Although those people may have some level of immunity, we are not sure what that level is, and we do not believe there is enough ‘herd’ immunity to confer protection of the community in general,” she said. “This means everyone remains at risk for exposure and every person must make it their personal responsibility to stay the course. Follow the guidance of the stay-at-home orders, practice social distancing, and continue good hand-hygiene to keep the numbers low and stop the spread of the disease.”