LODI — At 7 p.m. Tuesday, Lodi detectives conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of South Stockton Street.

The driver, later identified as 24-year-old Cody Wiggs, of Lodi, was found to be on parole, the Lodi Police Department said. Detectives located a loaded short-barreled shotgun and drug paraphernalia during a search of the vehicle, police said.