LODI — At 7 p.m. Tuesday, Lodi detectives conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of South Stockton Street.
The driver, later identified as 24-year-old Cody Wiggs, of Lodi, was found to be on parole, the Lodi Police Department said. Detectives located a loaded short-barreled shotgun and drug paraphernalia during a search of the vehicle, police said.
Wiggs was arrested on suspicion of felony weapons and drugs charges and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.
EBMUD to increase Mokelumne flows
LODI — The East Bay Municipal Utilities District has announced it will be increasing flows in the Mokelumne River to 3,500 cubic feet per second on Saturday.
River flows of this magnitude are not uncommon for this time of year but could result in potentially swift water in some parts of the river. The City of Lodi is asking residents to exercise additional caution when near the river.
