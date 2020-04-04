• 185 confirmed cases in San Joaquin County at 5 p.m. There have been 11 deaths. As of 9 a.m. on Friday, April 3, there were 92 cases in Stockton, 24 in Tracy, 18 in Lodi, 29 in Manteca, and 11 in Lathrop. 73 patients were adults 18 to 49, 68 were adults 50 to 64, and 38 were 65 and older.
• 390 cases in Sacramento County, with 216 confirmed cases in the city of Sacramento. 4 cases have been confirmed in Galt, and 66 in unincorporated county areas. There have been 10 deaths, 7 in Sacramento and 3 in Elk Grove. 3 patients were children 0 to 17, 149 were adults 18 to 49, 104 were adults 50 to 64, and 134 were 65 and older.
• 58 cases in Stanislaus County, 4 cases in Calaveras County (2 recovered), and 3 cases in Amador County. No related deaths are reported in these three counties.
• 442 cases in Alameda County, with 12 deaths.
• 307 cases in Contra Costa County, with 5 deaths.
• 12,004 cases in California, with 265 deaths. No data on recoveries.
• 275,586 cases in the United States, with 7,087 deaths. 9,707 have recovered.
• 1,095,917 cases in 181 countries around the world, with 58,787 deaths. 225,796 have recovered.
Numbers reported as of 5 p.m. Friday by official county websites, City of Berkeley and Johns Hopkins University.