A 16-year-old girl has been arrested for the murder of a pregnant woman and her unborn child in Lodi's first homicide of the year.
On Sunday morning at 12:06 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance in the area of Eagle Place and Century Boulevard in which a woman was reported to have been stabbed or shot, police said.
Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive pregnant 25-year-old woman, later identified as Jessie Martinez, suffering from a stab wound, police said.
A 22-year-old man, who detectives believe was Martinez's boyfriend and father of her unborn child, was also located at the scene suffering a non-life threatening laceration to the head, police said. he was taken to an area hospital for treatment and released by Monday.
Officers and paramedics attempted to perform life-saving measures on Martinez, but she succumbed to her injuries, police said.
Martinez was four months pregnant, police said, adding that the incident is being investigated as a double homicide.
The incident appears to have stemmed from a series of altercations that occurred during a party being held at the victim's house that night, police said.
The identity of the assailant is being withheld because she is a minor. She was booked into Peterson Juvenile Hall, but the incident is still under investigation.
This is the second time in two weeks a pregnant woman had been stabbed in the region.
On Sept. 11, Galt Police department responded to a stabbing in the area of Lincoln Way and Wendy Hope drive at about 11:06 p.m.
Upon arrival, Galt officers located an adult woman suffering from multiple stab wounds, police said.
The assailant, identified as Sergio Alfaro, was still inside the residence and arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and a parole violation, police said.
Sunday's homicide was the first of the year in Lodi.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lodi Police Department at 209-333-6727, Detective Austin Blythe at 209-333-5545 or ablythe@lodi.gov.
You can also contact the Lodi Area Crimestoppers at 209-369-2746 or www.369crime.com to remain anonymous. Reference case number 22-6333 when calling.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.