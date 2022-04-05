Several Lodi High School students received a shock last week when they were told their cars were being towed.
The vehicles were not parked on school property, and they were not parked along Elm Street or Pacific and Lodi avenues.
Rather, they were parked at the Lakewood Mall, and students believe the Lodi Unified School District should pick up the $400 tab for each individual tow.
“The only reason students even parked in the Lakewood Mall was not to cause interference with the surrounding businesses such as Rick’s Pizza, Dollar Tree, Baskin Robbins, and many more,” an anonymous email to the News-Sentinel said. “But because there simply were not enough parking permits that the school, Lodi High School, provided for the students.”
In the email, students said high school staff recommended the mall as an alternate parking area if they didn’t have a permit.
And while they understand the mall parking lot is private property, the students claimed the sign with towing company information posted at the mall provided the wrong information, and that a new sign had been posted minutes before their vehicles were towed.
Lodi High administration said it did not recommend students park their vehicles at Lakewood Mall.
“Staff was tasked with directing students without parking passes to park outside of the lot,” administration said. “Staff told students that they would need to find parking elsewhere if they did not pick up a parking permit. Lakewood Mall is the closest available space for parking and students chose to park there.”
Leonard Kahn, the district’s chief business officer, said there are currently 300 parking spaces for students and staff at the high school, and both are sharing a new lot on the north side of campus.
The district is currently constructing three new lots on the east and south sides of campus, as well as one at the front of Lodi High on Pacific Avenue.
Once all are completed, Kahn said there will be a total of 507 spaces, of which nearly 300 will be for students. In addition, he said as many as 50 staff member parking spaces will be moved to a remote lot on Ham Lane to provide additional stalls for students.
The three new parking lots on campus are expected to be completed by Aug. 1, Kahn said.
“Parking at (Lodi High) has always been constrained,” he said. “Certainly, the Measure U investment in the (Lodi High) Campus modernization projects included parking for just this issue. While the new parking lots will alleviate much of this issue, we have no current solution, other than pleading for patience while construction is ongoing.”
The students said they are angry they have to pay $400 for a ticket they didn’t expect, and claim the school is responsible for the costs because it did not provide enough parking spots for each student.
“The only reason students parked in the Lakewood Mall parking lot is because we had no other option,” they said. “It was our last resort since our school failed to provide us with parking spots, yet another thing the school failed to do.”
Kahn said the district cannot pay for student traffic tickets, as doing so would constitute a gift of public funds.
