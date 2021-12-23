As Gov. Gavin Newsom reports the COVID-19 omicron variant represents more than half of all sequenced cases in the state, there has still been no report of the variant in San Joaquin County.
However, new cases of COVID-19 reported in the county continue to increase, according to public health officials.
In its Wednesday data report, San Joaquin County Public Health Services said 155 new cases have been reported since Monday, and 355 were reported over the weekend.
The county’s new case rate appears to have stabilized at 11.3 per 100,000 residents. Last week, the case rate was 11.2 per 1000,000 residents.
There have now been 105,081 COVID-19 cases and 1,869 deaths in the county since the pandemic began, with five new deaths reported since Monday.
In Lodi, there have been 9,215 cases and 208 deaths, with 21 new cases reported since Monday.
There were two new cases reported in both Acampo and Woodbridge, while three new cases have been reported in the Lockeford area.
A total of 755 cases and 14 deaths have been reported in the 95220 ZIP Code that includes Acampo, and 531 cases have been reported in the 95258 ZIP Code that includes Woodbridge.
There have been 78 cases and one death in the 95220 ZIP Code that includes Clements.
In Lockeford, there have been 1,594 cases reported and 28 deaths,
Also remaining stagnant is the county’s test positivity rate, which was 3.8% Wednesday, just two-tenths higher than last week’s report.
Hospitalizations from COVID-19 have decreased from 84 reported a week ago to 73 as of Wednesday.
Although county public health has not received reports of the omicron variant yet, Newsom on Wednesday announced three new actions being implemented to protect residents an anticipated surge.
The actions include a Feb. 1 deadline mandating eligible health care workers get a COVID-19 booster shot, ordering 6 million COVID-19 tests and distributing them to every student before the end of winter break, and working with testing partners to extend hours of operation at OptumServe sites.
The OptumServe site in Lodi is located at the former Joe Serna School site at 19 S. Central Street. Its current hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
A total of 423,457 eligible residents have been fully vaccinated in the county, and 65,523 are partially vaccinated. That is 61.4% and 9.5%, respectively.
Broken down by age group, 78.9% of residents older than 65 are fully vaccinated, as well as 71.8% of residents between the ages of 50 and 64.
In adults ages 18 to 49, 60.6% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 48.1% of children ages 12 to 17 are fully vaccinated.
About 7.2% of children ages 5 to 11 are fully vaccinated, as well.
In Lodi, 41,162 residents, or 67.8% of the population, are fully vaccinated. Another 6,186 residents, or 10.2% of the population, are partially vaccinated.