- 245 confirmed cases in San Joaquin County. There have been 14 deaths. The county will release a weekly report breaking cases down by city, age and other demographics on Fridays.
- 613 cases in Sacramento County. 6 cases have been confirmed in Galt, 1 in Isleton, and 114 in unincorporated county areas. There have been 22 deaths — 14 in Sacramento, 3 in Elk Grove, 1 in Citrus Heights and 4 in the unincorporated county. 5 patients were children 0 to 17, 249 were adults 18 to 49, 158 were adults 50 to 64, and 201 were 65 and older.
- 103 cases in Stanislaus County (59 recovered), 5 cases in Calaveras County (2 recovered), and 7 cases in Amador County (2 recovered). No related deaths are reported in these counties.
- 713 cases in Alameda County, with 17 deaths.
- 484 cases in Contra Costa County, with 8 deaths.
- 19,710 cases in California, with 544 deaths.
- 461,437 cases in the United States, with 16,478 deaths. 25,410 have recovered.
- 1,595,350 cases worldwide, with 95,455 deaths. 353,975 have recovered.
Numbers reported as of 5 p.m. Thursday, April 9 by official county websites and Johns Hopkins University. Data on recoveries is included when it is available.