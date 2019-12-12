For the past three years, Julie Jette and Raliegh Morrow have adopted a local school during the holiday season to raise funds for underprivileged students.
Typically, the pair — co-owners of the Village Coffee Shop — approach schools for adoption and raise funds for food for about 30 families.
But this year’s fundraising effort is slightly different.
Jette said the El Concilio UCCC approached her and Morrow to help about 48 students with clothing needs during the holidays.
“Our goal is to raise $100 per child for things like coats and shoes,” Jette said. “Right now we’re at $2,200, and we have just a few days left to raise the rest of the money.”
To help raise those funds, the Village Coffee Shop will be holding a raffle between 1:30 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15 at its 416 W. Lodi Ave. location, she said.
Tickets can be purchased for $5 each, or as a package of four for $20, at the Lodi Avenue site as well as at the 700 E. Victor Road location.
Raffle prizes include two televisions, a large teddy bear, gift baskets and tickets to the World of Wonders Science Museum in Downtown Lodi, all of which have been donated, Jette said.
“The reason I started doing this is because I have been poor, trying to raise kids,” she said. “I’ve had hard Christmases where I could have used some help. Now, I want to do that for others going through what I’ve gone through.”
The school, located at 701 S. Hutchins St., said it was very appreciative of the coffee shop’s help during the holidays.
After Sunday’s raffle, Jette will purchase gift cards at Walmart and then deliver them to the school, which will then hand them out to families, she said.
“I really love Lodi, and the people here,” Jette said. “People need to pull together and help everyone in the community out. That’s what Christmas is all about.”