The 34-year-old victim of a Wednesday night shooting in Lodi has died from his injuries, prompting a homicide investigation by Lodi Police.
Officers responded to reports of shots fired on the 200 block of East Vine Street at approximately 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Thursday night press release, and found the victim who had suffered a gunshot wound to the head.
After being taken to the hospital where he remained in critical condition through Thursday, Lodi Police Sgt. Tim Fritz said on Friday that the victim has since passed away.
The victim’s identity is currently being withheld until his next-of-kin is notified, but the investigation is ongoing.
This is Lodi’s first homicide of 2019, following nine homicides in 2018.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Lodi Police Department at 209-333-6727 or Detective Hitchcock at 209-333-6871. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Lodi Area Crime Stoppers at 209-369-2746. Please reference LPD Case # 19-1226.