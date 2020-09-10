Adventist Health Lodi Memorial and El Concilio are partnering for a third time to offer free COVID-19 testing next week.
The two organizations will offer testing at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18 to Sunday, Sept. 20.
While walk-ins are welcome, officials are encouraging those who want to get tested to reserve an appointment to guarantee a spot. Residents can call 209-888-8329 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to make an appointment.
Social distancing protocols will be in place and masks will be mandatory.
“We are excited to bring this opportunity for no-cost testing in San Joaquin County,” said Daniel Wolcott, president of Adventist Health Lodi Memorial. “We continue to see that Latinos are disproportionately affected by COVID-19. This kind of testing can reach our neighbors who are most in need and give us an opportunity to provide resources and reduce the rate of infection close to home.”
Adventist Health and El Concilio are especially encouraging Latinos to make reservations for next week’s event, which is open to anyone who wants to be tested.
As of last Friday, the county was reporting 18,099 cases. On Saturday, only 28 new cases were reported. There were 19 new cases reported Sunday and just seven on Monday. But cases spiked on Tuesday, when 196 new positive COVID-19 patients were reported.
San Joaquin County Public Health Services attributed the spike on Tuesday to processing delays over the weekend.
On Friday, 368 total deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the county; by Wednesday, that number had risen to 382.
“We have seen a slight uptick in our emergency room admissions over the weekend, compared to the last couple of weeks,” Adventist Health spokeswoman Lauren Nelson said Wednesday. “While we’re seeing an overall decline in hospitalizations, we’ll be monitoring our 14-day statistics after Labor Day. It will take 14 days of activity made by the community that will cause an increase in COVID-19.”
San Joaquin County Emergency Medical Services reported that COVID-19 hospitalizations were down 70% over the past six weeks, with 79 patients currently being treated for the coronavirus in county hospitals, 32 of whom were in intensive care units.
Of those patients, 16 were being treated for COVID-19 at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial, with seven in the ICU on Wednesday.
With the weekend spike, the California Department of Public Health is forecasting an increase in COVID-19 spread. According to its forecasting models, the county’s re-infection rate is now at .93%, up from .83% last week. That means for every county resident currently infected with COVID-19, they have a greater potential to spread the virus to one other person than they did last week.
The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors will receive a COVID-19 update from county Public Health Officer Dr. Maggie Park at next Tuesday’s meeting.