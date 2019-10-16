Lodi Electric Utility shared the status of their Wildfire Mitigation Plan with the Lodi City Council at Tuesday morning’s shirtsleeve meeting at Carnegie Forum.
Electrical engineer Timothy Conn gave a presentation on a draft of the plan, which has been submitted for evaluation.
In September 2018, former Gov. Jerry Brown signed into law Senate Bill 901, which required all utilities to establish wildfire mitigation plans. The plans must be filed with the California Public Utilities Commission by Jan. 1, 2020.
“We had to put a plan together that has different required elements about enterprise-wide safety risks,” Conn said.
The mandate followed the destructive wildfire season of 2018, considered the worst year for fires in California to date, according to the Wildland Fire Summary by the National Interagency Coordination Center. The report stated 1.8 million acres burned across California in 2018.
Last year was also California’s deadliest for fires, with more than 100 people killed — 85 in the Camp Fire that tore through Paradise and neighboring towns last fall.
As they create their plans, utilities are required to outline vegetation removal and electricity shutoff policies, to be approved by the CPUC. The goal is to ensure more accountability in the aftermath of a devastating blaze.
Since the Lodi Electric Utility did not have an existing wildfire mitigation plan, staff drafted a plan that is currently being reviewed by an independent evaluator, a stipulation of SB 901.
“Since this is LEU’s inaugural undertaking of the plan, internally, behind the scenes, we have been racing to get this draft reviewed before we can present it to the public,” Conn said.
Lodi Electric reached out to the Lodi Fire Department, Lodi Police Department, Lodi Public Works, the city manager, city attorney, and Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services staff for feedback and comments, Conn said.
“We chose to do this internally to save the city money. The numbers that (were) floated to hire an external party to draft this complete plan were in the $300,000’s,” he said.
Before SB 901 was signed into law, Lodi Electric was not required to form a wildfire mitigation plan because the city was not at high risk of a disastrous wildfire. A CPUC map from January 2018 showed Lodi was not located in a high fire threat district.
“Wildfires are considered a great risk for utilities with miles of hard-to-access lines traversing dead forests and varied terrain, in sparsely populated areas with minimal visibility,” Conn said.
But Lodi has a dense urban area that is bordered to the north by the Mokelumne River and a flat terrain that would give better access to firefighters.
“We are also surrounded by miles of grapes, which provide moisture content and are considered an excellent fire-break,” he said.
Lodi Electric also actively monitors vegetation and the distance between trees and power lines, and has a tree-trimming program to prevent tree fires, Conn said.
“Most of our customers may not like the tree trimming because of the aesthetics, but once we explain why we do it they understand it’s a necessary measure,” he said.
PG&E came under fire last week when they cut power to more than 700,000 customers across the state. The company said it did so because of dangerous wind forecasts.
“California developed its standard for utility construction, and they built a code for how strong utility lines have to be built to. The main threshold for lines in this category of the state is a wind velocity of 56 miles per hour,” Conn said.
Historically, Lodi has never implemented a public safety power shut-off, but the plan outlines how the utility would proceed if it ever needs to.
Fall brings higher frequencies of north wind events, so dry fuels can burn quickly and north winds can push a fire out of control and cause wildfire conditions to change rapidly, said meteorologist Alan Reppert of Accuweather, a private forecasting firm.
“No utility is immune to fire. Lodi is in a different category, especially pertaining to wildfires. Our risk is tremendously lower because of our water resources our firefighters and our terrain,” Conn said.
Mayor Pro Tempore Doug Kuehne asked LEU Director Jeff Berkheimer how the city could separate itself from PG&E.
“Since we have our electric utility, is there a way we can disengage from PG&E when they decide to do a shut-off?” Kuehne said.
The utility is a metered customer of the PG&E sub-transmission lines — underground transmission lines that travel from substations in San Joaquin County to substations in Calaveras or Tuolumne counties. Lodi also uses the company’s power lines to bring energy to the city from their grid in the Central Valley, Berkheimer said.
“We do not have significant, in-area resources to cover peak load,” he said. “For us to have the ability to operate outside the sphere of influence of PG&E, we would need to have transmission access.”
Lodi Electric could create an energy park similar to Roseville, which has access to it’s own energy resources, as well as direct ownership and operational control of their energy source.
Lodi City Manager Steve Schwabauer said the city has explored utilizing White Slough as a possible energy park, but the costs to achieve that would be in the $20 to $30 million range, and would only produce enough power equivalent to 2 or 3 days within a year.
“It’s an outrageous cost for the risk you are looking to mitigate, and it is a cost that gets funded by our ratepayers,” he said.
The city also saw great opposition from neighboring landowners while exploring using White Slough as a backup power source, he said.
Both Kuehne and Schwabauer agreed that the city would need to revisit potential feasibility studies for alternative sources of energy as California braces for future wildfires.
“I have a sense that this is not going to get better for us. It seems like it is only going to be getting worse, and I think there are incremental steps we can take over time so it is not one big cost,” Kuehne said.
The city has determined that in the event of a power shut off affecting Lodi, a backup generator is located at Hutchins Street Square and the Square could be designated as a power source for the community, Schwabauer said.
Lodi Electric is expected to get feedback from the independent auditor on their plan in the coming weeks.
“We are hoping to have a finished project for the council to vote on by early November. Once it is approved, we’ll distribute it to the public,” Berkheimer said.
The LEU has a draft available for the public to view at www.tinyurl. com/yxdk9k9u.