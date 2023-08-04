Ben Gloff, Lodi city employee killed in tragic accident, leaves behind wife, son with cancer

Ben Gloff, left, pictured with his son Eli. Gloff, a City of Lodi employee, was killed when he was struck by a vehicle while on duty on Thursday morning at the intersection of Central Avenue and Watson Street.

There’s no memorial on the street corner, no skid marks in the street, no burned-out flares on the pavement. The quiet eastside neighborhood belies the tragic accident that claimed the life of a young Lodi city employee Thursday morning at the intersection of Central Avenue and Watson Street.

Ben Gloff was part of a city wastewater maintenance crew working at that location when a woman drove her car through the intersection, striking Gloff as he stood in the roadway over a utility manhole.