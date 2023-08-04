Ben Gloff, Lodi city employee killed in tragic accident, leaves behind wife, son with cancer

There’s no memorial on the street corner, no skid marks in the street, no burned-out flares on the pavement. The quiet eastside neighborhood belies the tragic accident that claimed the life of a young Lodi city employee Thursday morning at the intersection of Central Avenue and Watson Street.
Ben Gloff was part of a city wastewater maintenance crew working at that location when a woman drove her car through the intersection, striking Gloff as he stood in the roadway over a utility manhole.
Despite lifesaving measures taken on scene, Gloff, 37, succumbed to his injuries. He leaves behind his wife Ashlee and 3-year-old son Eli, who is being treated for cancer.
Police received a call of an auto-pedestrian accident just after 7:30 a.m. Thursday, not knowing for sure that it involved a city employee. Fire and ambulance were immediately dispatched and arrived on scene within minutes of the call.
Medics from American Medical Response (AMR) determined that Gloff’s condition was serious and should be taken directly to San Joaquin County General Hospital in French Camp, which is a level-2 trauma center equipped to handle severe trauma cases. A member of Lodi Fire’s medical team rode in the ambulance to the hospital, assisting medics. “He was in good hands,” said Lodi City Manager Steve Schwabauer.
A passerby who identified herself on social media as Dawnell Barboza said she laid next to Gloff, trying her best to comfort and reassure him, until the ambulance arrived.
Lodi Fire Chief Ken Johnson also responded to the scene and followed the ambulance to the hospital. He stayed there with the family the whole day, according to Schwabauer.
Gloff had only worked for the city for eight months. “He was thrilled to be working here,” said Public Works Director Charlie Swimley. “He had a lot of energy.” Gloff was a Maintenance Worker-I and worked in the water\wastewater division at the Municipal Services Corporation (MSC) yard on Ham Lane.
His wife released a statement, saying, “He was a light to those he met, always willing to help in any way he could. He put his heart into whatever job he had, giving it his all. He was an amazing person, hardworking, kind, sweet, and put his whole heart into his family.”
A GoFundMe page has been set up by Ashlee’s uncle Rob Olson seeking $100,000 to assist with Eli’s treatments. This is the link for those wishing to contribute: https://gofund.me/ce3466da.
In a public statement Schwabauer called it a “heartbreaking incident” and an “unimaginable loss.” Gloff’s death may only be the second city employee fatality in the city’s history. The last person to die in the line of duty was Officer Rick Cromwell, who was hit on his motorcycle Dec. 9, 1998 while chasing a speeder on Kettleman Lane.
The Lodi Police Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) is conducting a full investigation of the incident and is releasing relatively few details about it, including the driver’s name or age.
Police public information officer Matt Latino said the MAIT investigation could take several months to complete, or as little as a couple weeks in some cases. Investigators will determine the primary collision factors and issue a report. He also said this is not a criminal investigation and, preliminarily, no vehicle code violations are suspected, or citations issued, thus far.
As word about Gloff’s passing began to spread, city employees were grief-stricken. Schwabauer said some employees left work early that day as they struggled to process the news and deal with the anguish.
Utility Superintendent Andrew Richle hired Gloff and said, “He was a fantastic kid — driven.” He said Gloff was previously a woodworker and changed careers to go to work for the city. “He was going to make it a career,” he said. “He was a fun guy to work with.”
Swimley said Gloff made fast friends at work. “Co-workers clearly cared about him. Everyone is in a state of shock.” He said the seriousness of Gloff’s condition wasn’t immediately known, and at first the thinking was that he would be OK. “Initially, we didn’t know how bad it was,” Swimley said softly, his voice trailing off. But when the fire chief called to say Gloff didn’t make it, Swimley said it became a very emotional, difficult day for employees.
Swimley and Schwabauer said the top priority are the employees and the Gloff family. “We will give them as much support as we can.”
Both Lodi police and fire chaplains were dispatched to the corporation yard to provide support services. A five-member crisis counseling team, including two Stockton Police officers, were there to provide counseling services to employees, according to Schwabauer.
Schwabauer said the public works department was “standing down” on Friday. While employees were still at work, they weren’t responding to calls or going into the field. He said they would call in a contractor if there was an issue.
News of the accident sent shock waves through the city employee family. Tracy Roletto from the parks division sent Schwabauer some reflections about Gloff, which he distributed to all employees.
“Despite recently being hired by the City of Lodi, Ben signed up to work a shift on the 4th of July and was assigned to the Service Gate. He showed up eager to work and his bright smile and infectious laugh made him easy to befriend.
“Ben immediately fit in with the Parks staff and we spent the day getting to know each other. He spoke with pride and deep affection as he shared stories about his wife, Ashlee, and their son. Ben told us about how excited he had been to get the call that he’d been hired, and said that he loved coming to work every day and was proud to be a city employee.
“His enthusiasm and hope were contagious, and even though our time with him was short, we are nothing less than devastated at his tragic passing.”
