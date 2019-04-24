The Lodi Police Department made an arrest on Wednesday in a sexual exploitation investigation, and booked the suspect, 42-year old Lodian Brian Witt into Lodi City Jail on $7.055 million bail.
Witt was arrested on the 700 block of N. Sacramento Street after being identified in a sexual exploitation case, and has been charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14, producing and possessing child pornography and eight other sexual offenses.
Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to contact Detective Hitchcock at (209) 333-6871 and reference case 19-2422.
Lodi PD encourages parents to monitor their children’s internet usage, and if trafficking or exploitation is suspected, call Lodi PD at (209) 333-6727 or contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at www.MissingKids.com.
The arrest comes about three weeks after Lodi PD made four arrests in similar cases.