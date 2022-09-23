Group says Kofu skate park in need for a major overhaul

Speaking during the public comment segment of Wednesday night’s Lodi City Council meeting, several skateboarding teens and adults said the boards, ramps and pipes that were either repaired or replaced since they last spoke to the council in May have already broken or fallen apart.

 News-Sentinel file photograph

For the second time in four months, members of Lodi’s skateboarding community urged city leaders to allocate funding to the Kofu Park skate park this week

