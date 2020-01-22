A man has been listed in stable condition this week after suffering multiple gunshot wounds during an incident over the weekend.
Lodi Police Department officers responded to the report of a shooting in the area of Auto Center Drive and Beckman Road just after 3 p.m. Sunday.
Officers located the victim, who was transported to a local hospital for treatment. During the investigation, officers learned that 41-year-old Lodi resident John Lisby was likely responsible for the shooting, and issued a warrant for his arrest, police said.
Lisby was located in the 400 block of East Kettleman Lane on Monday, and officers arrested him on suspicion of attempted murder and multiple weapons charges, police said.
The firearm used in the shooting was recovered, and police said Lisby and the victim knew each other.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Perez at 209-333-6870. You can also remain anonymous by contacting Lodi Area Crime Stoppers at 209-369-2746 and referencing case number 20-403.
— Wes Bowers
Peacemakers recognized at Celebration of Unity
The Breakthrough project honored five women who contributed to peace and justice in Lodi at its annual Celebration of Unity at the First United Methodist Church on Monday.
Leticia Galvan, president and founder of the Luis G. Alvarez Jr. Rewards For Justice and a board member of Victims of Violent Crimes of San Joaquin County, was honored for raising rewards for information leading to justice for homicide victims.
Judith Halstead, president of the Lodi Community Concert Association, was honored for bringing English reading to teachers and students abroad, and celebrated International Children’s Day with Peace Corps Volunteers.
Mary Jarrard was honored for launching Showered with Love Mobile Showers in November, and has already provided more than 200 showers and basic services to Lodi’s homeless.
Cathy Metcalf was honored for volunteering on the Lodi Arts Commission and Art in Public Places board for the past 13 years. She is also a Lodi Boys and Girls Club board member.
Jamie Vilinskas was honored for starting the online newsletter Lodi Live in 2018, sharing positive stories of people and groups in the community.
To nominate a Peacemaker for next year, email breakthroughprojectlodi
@gmail.com.
— Wes Bowers
American Red Cross blood donations needed
LODI — The American Red Cross has extended its urgent call for donors of all blood types to give blood or platelets. With influenza escalating across the country and preventing some donors from giving, and winter weather threatening to cancel blood drives, the Red Cross now has a critical shortage of type O blood and urgently needs donors to restock the shelves.
Currently, the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of type O blood available for patient emergencies and medical treatments. Type O positive blood is the most transfused blood type and can be given to Rh-positive patients of any blood type. While just 7% of the U.S. population has type O negative blood, it can be transfused to patients with any blood type and is what hospital staff reach for during emergencies when there isn’t time to determine a patient’s blood type.
Donors of all blood types — especially types O positive and O negative — are urged to make an appointment to give blood or platelets now using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood. org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)
Upcoming blood donation opportunities at Hutchins Square Community Center, 125 S. Hutchins St. in Lodi:
• Today: 12:30 to 6:30 p.m.
• Jan. 29: 12:30 to 6:30 p.m.
• Feb. 5: 12:30 to 6:30 p.m.
• Feb. 12: 12:30 to 6:30 p.m.
There will also be an opportunity Feb. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lodi Memorial Hospital, 975 S. Fairmont Ave., Lodi
— Oula Miqbel
Play bridge and raise funds for Lodi library
LODI — The Lodi Public will host Bridge at the Library fundraiser on Friday from noon to 3:30 p.m. at the library, 201 W. Locust St., Lodi.
Bridge is a card game that consists of four players in two competing partnerships that bid on player strategies in an auction.
All the proceeds raised will help fund a new collection of children’s books.
During the bridge fundraiser, guests can enjoy mimosas, champagne, appetizers, and dessert.
Prizes will be awarded at the door, and for the first grand slam bid.
Tickets are being sold for $35, seating is limited to purchase a ticket, call Arlene Farley at 209-334-9366 or 209-712-4402.
— Oula Miqbel
Stockton Symphony concert to be Saturday
STOCKTON — The Stockton Symphony concert will host their tribute concert from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday at Warren Atherton Auditorium, 5151 Pacific Ave., Stockton.
The Stockton symphony will feature internationally acclaimed violinist Bella Hristova, who will perform Sibelius’s Violin Concerto.
The program will also premiere Chris Brubeck’s “Time Out Suite” and Elgar’s “Enigma Variations.”
Tickets can be purchased online at https:// sforce.co/38wEQRB.
— Oula Miqbel
CORRECTION
The Lodi Low Vision group will not be meeting this Friday. The information was incorrect in Tuesday’s News-Sentinel.