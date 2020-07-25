Police say Stockton man caused one hit-and-run, victim of another

A Stockton man was involved in two separate hit-and-run collisions in two separate cities on Tuesday — and was arrested for one of them.
According to the Lodi Police Department, officers were conducting a traffic investigation in the 500 block of Almond Drive at about 10 a.m. when a flat-bed pickup truck collided with one of the parked patrol cars.
The driver fled the scene but was located in Stockton later that day when his vehicle was struck by a tractor-trailer, police said. The driver of the tractor-trailer fled the scene of that collision, police said.
However, 55-year-old Carlos Valdovinos of Stockton, the driver of the flatbed, was arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run and driving at an unsafe speed, police said.
The driver’s side of the Lodi patrol car sustained moderate damage, police said.
Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the collision, police said.