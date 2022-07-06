A bomb threat led to an evacuation at Delta College on Wednesday, but school officials said the Stockton campus is now back to normal operations and classes and services will resume on Thursday.
Delta College police have given the "all clear," said Alex Breitler, director of marketing and communications at the school.
Shortly before 3 p.m., Stockton police received an anonymous call that a bomb had been placed on campus. Delta police immediately began evacuating campus and searching for a device. None was found.
At 5:02 p.m., the "all clear" was given and campus reopened.
