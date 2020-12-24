SAN FRANCISCO — With many customers still sheltering in place, working and schooling from home due to the ongoing pandemic, Pacific Gas and Electric is reminding customers to protect themselves against the dangers of carbon monoxide.
According to the Center for Disease Control, every year in the U.S. at least 430 people die from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning and approximately 50,000 people will be sent to the hospital. Carbon monoxide is especially dangerous because it is odorless and can’t be seen, and all California homes are required to have carbon monoxide detectors.
Customers can take these steps to protect their homes and their families:
Check gas appliances to ensure they’re working properly. Carbon monoxide can be emitted from improperly functioning gas appliances, particularly those used for heating and cooking.
To protect your family against potential exposure, carbon monoxide detectors should be installed on every floor, near sleeping areas and common areas.
These devices should be tested twice a year, and batteries replaced if necessary.
Check the date that the detector was manufactured. The sensors in most carbon monoxide detectors have a useful life of five to 10 years.
Most detectors have an audible signal, usually a series of chirps, which differs from the alarm to indicate low battery, malfunction, or device end of life. Refer to the owner’s manual or the instructions on the back of the detector for more information.
— Special to the News-Sentinel
New traffic safety laws take effect in 2021
SACRAMENTO — New roadway safety laws will be taking effect in California in 2021.
- License points for distracted driving (AB 47, Daly; 2019): Using a cellphone in a handheld manner while driving is currently punishable by a fine. Beginning July 1, 2021, violating the hands-free law for a second time within 36 months of a prior conviction for the same offense will result in a point being added to a driver’s record. This applies to the violations of talking or texting while driving (except for hands-free use), and to any use of these devices while driving by a person under 18 years of age.
- Unattended children in motor vehicles (AB 2717, Chau): Exempts a person from civil or criminal liability for trespassing or damaging a vehicle when rescuing a child who is 6 years old or younger and who is in immediate danger from heat, cold, lack of ventilation, or other dangerous circumstances. The law takes effect Jan. 1, 2021.
- “Move Over, Slow Down” amendments (AB 2285, Transportation Committee): Extends the provisions of the “Move Over, Slow Down” law currently in place on freeways to also apply to local streets and roads. Drivers approaching a stationary emergency vehicle displaying emergency lights — including tow trucks and Caltrans vehicles — must now move to another lane when possible or slow to a reasonable speed on all highways, not just freeways. The law is effective Jan. 1, 2021.
- Emergency vehicles (SB 909, Dodd): Allows authorized emergency vehicles to use a “Hi-Lo” warning sound. This distinctive sound, different than a siren, would be used to notify the public of an immediate need to evacuate an area in an emergency. The California Highway Patrol is currently developing regulations to standardize the Hi-Lo warning sound statewide. Until the regulations are adopted, law enforcement agencies can use the Hi-Lo warning sound by obtaining a permit from the CHP. The law went into effect Sept. 29, 2020.
— California Highway Patrol
County supervisors seek volunteers
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors is seeking volunteers to serve on the following boards and commissions. The deadline to submit applications is Jan. 8, 2021. The board will consider applications at its Feb. 9 meeting. All appointed members will be required to attend training. Dates and registration information will be provided by the Clerk of the Board upon appointment.
- Agricultural Advisory Board — One Ag financing institution representative
- Health Commission of San Joaquin County — One San Joaquin County Medical Society nominee
- Lockeford Municipal Advisory Council — One position
- Resource Conservation District — Three directors
- Thornton Municipal Advisory Council — Three members
- Woodbridge Municipal Advisory Council — One member
- Workforce Development Board — One at-large business representative
Applications for all positions listed above are available at the Clerk of the Board office, 44 N. San Joaquin St., Suite 627, Stockton, or online at www.sjgov.org/department/cob/boards_commissions_committees. You can also email committees@sjgov.org, or call 209-468-2350.
— Wes Bowers