When Lodi Unified School District begins the search for its next superintendent, it will vet internal candidates first.
A date to begin searching for Cathy Nichols-Washer’s replacement has not been determined, but the departing superintendent asked the district’s board of education to approve the selection process during a Tuesday night meeting.
“The process would be to first open up the position to internal candidates, go through that process, and if that is successful, then that is the end of the process,” Washer said. “If that does not result in an appointment, then it would be opened up to external candidates.”
Washer announced in May that the upcoming 2022-23 school year would be her last as superintendent, and that she would retire next summer.
Morada Middle School teacher Lisa Wilkins did not want to see the district “boxed in” to an internal candidate for superintendent, stating Lodi Unified needed a new direction and that the interview process should be open to everyone.
“I would also like to see various groups, including the labor groups and parents and students, have input into what qualifications and characteristics they would like to see their next superintendent,” Wilkins said. “I know nearby districts have done this, and it’s been very successful. I do believe this is something we need to consider, and just looking at internal candidates and then excluding everyone else is a huge mistake.”
Wilkins added the district needed new innovations and “original thought,” and believed that would not happen if an internal candidate was chosen.
The upcoming year will mark Washer’s 37th in education, including two full decades as a superintendent.
She began her career as a teacher with Manteca Unified School District and became its superintendent in 2004. She was named Lodi Unified’s superintendent in 2008.
“I think it’s a great idea,” classified employee Desiree Wise said. “I would like to see (hiring from within) as standard practice. We all want to work for Lodi Unified and better the district for our students. I think it’s a great practice.”
The board unanimously approved the process to select Washer’s replacement Tuesday night without discussion.
