Local art students put rich diversity on display

On May 7, the Double Dip Gallery on Pine Street was hopping — art hopping, that is.
Works created by students representing all four Lodi Unified School District high schools were displayed on the gallery walls and judged by Tony Segale for the Breakthrough Project of Social Justice David Hill Art Scholarships.
The theme “Living Together in a Diverse Community” brought sensitive renderings celebrating diversity that are an eloquent expression of Lodi’s improving culture of equity and inclusion.
If you could not come by on Saturday, good news: the collection will be on view for the remainder of the month.
First place went to Lodi High School’s Robin Leon for the piece “A Big Family Dinner,” while Bear Creek High School’s Caroline Rivera and Lodi High’s Isabella Gonzalez tied for second with their pieces “The Smiles Within Our Community” and “Divinitas,” respectively.
Taylor Hulstrom from Lodi High and Ana Gridiron-Papp from Bear Creek tied for third with their “World of Diversity,” and “Global Gumbo” pieces.
The David Hill Honorary Art Scholarship is named after one of Breakthrough Project’s founding members to support the nonprofit’s mission, young people and art in community.
Prizes awarded to the students are $700, $250, $100 and $25.
