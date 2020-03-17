LODI — On March 16 just after midnight, Lodi Police Department officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Cherokee Lane and Lockeford Street.
Officers contacted the driver, 46-year-old Weston King of Stockton, and determined he was wanted on three warrants, police said. Officers found a rifle during a search of King’s vehicle, police said.
He was booked into San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of multiple firearms charges and the warrants, police said.
— Wes Bowers
Steps taken to prevent West Nile virus in S.J.
STOCKTON — San Joaquin County Mosquito and Vector Control District is requesting residents to remove all standing water around their homes.
Recent rains have left water in containers and other small items around properties.
“With spring starting this week, warm weather is just around the corner. Early mosquito prevention will help reduce mosquito populations later in the year,” district spokesman Aaron Devencenzi said. “With West Nile virus here to stay, mosquito control is everyone’s responsibility.”
People can help by dumping and drain standing water from outdoor containers, buckets, and any receptacles holding water, as well as repairing leaking faucets and broken sprinklers. Residents should also properly dispose of old tires or keep them in a dry area, and clean out rain gutters.
Residents can report neglected pools or other standing water to the district by calling 209-982-4675 or 800-300-4675. For more information, visit www.sjmosquito.org.
— K. Cathey