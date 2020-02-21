The committee heading up Lodi’s Asset Based Community Development program kicked off the start of a project cycle with a celebration Thursday night at the Lincoln Technical Academy on East Pine Street in Lodi.
The ABCD: Love Your Block program is a campaign that aims to bring community outreach programs to the Heritage District. It came to Lodi in 2016 as a joint effort between the Lodi Chamber of Commerce and the City of Lodi.
This program aims to improve the Heritage District by supporting resident-driven community projects.
Since its conception, the program has developed leaders living in the Heritage District who have taken on projects from a community garden to a multicultural dance troupe.
“We look for events and projects that can benefit the community at large. We also look at projects that offer longevity like the community garden and the multicultural dancers because they are projects that are consistently evolving, but have created a foothold in the community,” ABCD committee member Natalie Bowman said.
Serving on the committee, Bowman participates in the selection of project proposals and assists with running community workshops, which are geared towards creating community leaders and volunteers.
“We want people from the block working to revive the block,” she said.
As the president and founder of Partners for International Cooperation, Bowman has helped project leaders create nonprofits , which is what her organization does.
Sandra Vargas, who started Central Valley Arts and Culture, was paired with Bowman during the ABCD process and helped Vargas file and receive 501c3 status.
“When it came to creating a project, I knew I wanted to work with the youth because it is important to let kids become a part of this process and for them to get involved because they are the future of the Heritage District,” Vargas said. “We need to give the opportunity to them (youths) because they know their community and they know what it needs.”
Vargas said she liked the idea of establishing a multicultural dance group because it celebrated the diversity of the Heritage District and created a place for children of various racial and religious backgrounds to learn more about one another.
“If we want our kids to be involved and to learn and understand different cultures, we have to expose them to people of that culture and dance is a universal form of expression. Every culture has a dance,” she said.
Working with ABCD, Central Valley Arts and Culture have performed at the Lodi Street Faire, the farmers market, and the Peace Walk. The group has also held its own multicultural festival at Hale Park, according to Vargas.
The network of resources the program provides helps connect people in the community to local organizations, programs, and businesses, which Vargas says is the biggest benefit of ABCD.
Last year, a high school student proposed teaching Heritage residents about financial literacy. Through ABCD she was able to partner with Central Valley Community Bank to jumpstart her program, Bowman said.
“You can tell the chamber, the city and the volunteers really want to make a difference in this part of the community,” Vargas said. “I am really excited to see Jim Cordero get involved with the leadership of the program because he is someone who grew up in the Heritage District and he has a pulse on what this community needs, which I believe will encourage more people to get involved in the program.”
Lodi native Freddie Almazon, who also serves on the ABCD committee, assisted with a project that taught farming laborers living in the Heritage District how to speak English with adult literacy classes.
“Most of the classes offered here are at the library and they are in the middle of the day, and while that is a great resource for people that can attend, there is a group of people that work, who can’t utilize those classes,” Almazon said. “This project helped provide services for people that had a need for it.”
After assisting with a project, Almazon said he is interested in leading a project this year and has toyed with the idea of using his platform as a motivational speaker to help minority youths fight mental health stigmas, build self-confidence and resilience.
“My proposal hasn’t been submitted or approved yet. I hope to collaborate with other ABCD members to brainstorm ideas in order to make my event for students and to get students more involved,” he said.
Each project that is proposed gets reviewed by the ABCD committee, according to Bowman, who said the committee looks at whether projects can flourish in the Heritage community. Projects that are approved receive a $500 grant, which is raised through several fundraising opportunities.
Bowman said the purpose of last night’s celebration was meant to highlight the progress and boost recognition for the group and their achievements and coalition building that takes place with the program. She added the program is an opportunity for inclusion and community problem-solving.
To learn more about the ABCD: Love Your Block program at www.lodichamber.com/abcd-love-your-block.