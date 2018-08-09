Lodinews.com

Car strikes bicyclist in Lodi

Posted: Thursday, August 9, 2018 8:00 am

Car strikes bicyclist in Lodi John Bays/News-Sentinel staff Lodi News-Sentinel

LODI — A bicyclist heading north on North Garfield Street was struck by a car heading east on Locust Street at approximately 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to Lodi Police Sgt. Timothy Fritz, and was taken to the hospital as a precaution after complaining of pain.

No arrests have been made as of press time.

