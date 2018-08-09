Bea Ahbeck/News-Sentinel
Bicyclist hit by car
Posted: Thursday, August 9, 2018 8:00 am
Car strikes bicyclist in Lodi
John Bays/News-Sentinel staff
Lodi News-Sentinel
LODI — A bicyclist heading north on North Garfield Street was struck by a car heading east on Locust Street at approximately 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to Lodi Police Sgt. Timothy Fritz, and was taken to the hospital as a precaution after complaining of pain.
No arrests have been made as of press time.
