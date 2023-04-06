GALT — If you believe one of your fellow Galtonians should be recognized for something outstanding, you can nominate them to receive a special honor in the future.
The Galt City Council unanimously approved a “Key to the City” award program at its Tuesday night meeting.
The program, according to Tuesday’s staff report, is a “symbolic gesture of appreciation and welcoming” to a chosen recipient, and was suggested by councilman Rich Lozano earlier this year.
“I think we do a lot to acknowledge citizens here in town,” Lozano said. “The (Community of) Character coalition does a good job identifying people, but this program would be a little different in that it would focus on four areas.”
The Community of Character Coalition regularly honors individuals and groups in Galt that display good character.
Lozano was actually honored by the coalition in December for taking pride in his community, according to the Galt Herald.
Recipients of his proposed “Key to the City” program could include Galt residents with significant military service accomplishments; residents about to turn 100 years old; a person who performed an act of heroism within the city limits; or a dignitary or celebrity visiting the city, Lozano said.
He added that a Key to the City could be given for other unique circumstances deemed appropriate by staff, and would be considered by the council on a case-by-case basis at a regular meeting.
“This is just another way to acknowledge some of our citizens that have gone above and beyond,” he said. “These do not have to be only given to people who are alive. They can be given to the families of folks who have passed as well.”
Two people who have passed in recent years who are deserving of the award, Lozano said, could be Galt Police Department officers Kevin Tonn and Harminder Grewal, both of whom were killed in the line of duty.
Tonn was killed in 2016 by a man he wanted to question regarding a burglary in the area of F and Second streets, and Grewal died from injuries sustained in a head-on DUI collision on Highway 99 while he and Officer Kapri Herrera traveled to El Dorado County to assist with the Caldor Fire in 2021.
Councilman Kevin Papineau said the Key to the City would coincide with an honor being given to a Galt resident in Sacramento later this month.
The resident, Papineau said, stopped an attempted sexual assault at Lake Canyon Park in 2022, detaining the assailant while waiting for law enforcement officers to arrive.
“This hit me at the same time (the Key to the City) came up,” he said. “We have these things that happen, and it would be good to recognize who still do stuff like this.”
Papineau did not disclose the name of the resident Tuesday, stating he had not discussed his comments with them prior to the meeting.
He said the resident would be recognized by the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors at its April 28 meeting.
“It’s a great program,” council member Shawn Farmer said. “Any time we can have something that can honor somebody special for certain reasons... we could take the time to (honor them). I think this is very community oriented.”
Receiving a Key is one of the City’s highest honors and the Keys will only be presented in a manner that is consistent with the City’s vision, mission and values.
