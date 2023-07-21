LODI — The community is invited to take the stage and show their musical talents from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 27 at Sayla Music Academy’s monthly Open Mic Night. Audience members are also welcome to this free event.

Sign-ups begin at 6:45 p.m. in the courtyard at Sayla, 210 N. School St., Lodi. For more information about this and other events, visit www.saylamusicacademy.com.