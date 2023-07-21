LODI — The community is invited to take the stage and show their musical talents from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 27 at Sayla Music Academy’s monthly Open Mic Night. Audience members are also welcome to this free event.
Sign-ups begin at 6:45 p.m. in the courtyard at Sayla, 210 N. School St., Lodi. For more information about this and other events, visit www.saylamusicacademy.com.
Nominees sought for San Joaquin Ag Hall of Fame
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Agricultural Hall of Fame is requesting nominations for outstanding agricultural leaders and mentors in our community.
Now in its 38th year, the Agricultural Hall of Fame honors individuals who have contributed to agriculture and to their community in significant ways. Each year, awards are given to at least three living recipients, as well as posthumous ones.
Stockton Chamber seeks ATHENA Award nominees
STOCKTON — The Greater Stockton Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for its ATHENA Leadership Award and ATHENA Young Professional Award (Under 40).
These awards honor exceptional individuals who demonstrate outstanding leadership, mentorship, and dedication to the community.
To be eligible, nominees must have shown exceptional leadership skills in professional and personal endeavors; have a strong track record of community service through volunteerism, philanthropy and civic engagement; show professional excellence in their chosen field; be committed to mentoring others professionally or personally; advocate for the advancement and empowerment of women, promoting gender equality and inclusiveness.
Unsecured property taxes are due soon
STOCKTON — Phonxay Keokham, San Joaquin County Treasurer-Tax Collector, has mailed personal property tax bills to 16,617 business, boat, and aircraft owners in San Joaquin County as of July 20.
Owners of personal property in San Joaquin County as of Jan. 1 must pay the tax. If you do not receive a tax bill by July 28, download a tax bill from www.sjcttc.org or call the Unsecured Section in the San Joaquin County Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office at 209-468-2133. Failure to receive a tax bill shall not relieve the lien of taxes, nor shall it prevent the imposition of penalties.
Unsecured taxes are due on the date billed. The date of delinquency is Thursday, Aug. 31. If the tax is not paid by 5 p.m. Aug. 31, 2023, a 10% penalty will apply.
Delinquent unsecured property taxes are subject to additional penalties, fees, and collection enforcement if they are not paid after 60 days.
Property taxes may be paid online at www.sjcttc.org, by phone at 209-468-2133, or by mail at SJC TTC, P.O Box 2169, Stockton, CA 95201 or in office. Mailed payments must be postmarked by the U.S. Postal Service by the delinquent date to avoid late penalties.
Payments may also be made at the San Joaquin County Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office, 44 N. San Joaquin St., Suite 150, Stockton. Business hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding holidays. The tax office will remain open until 5 p.m. on Aug. 31.
A convenience fee will be charged by the company supporting these services when paying with a credit card or debit card. The convenience fee is in addition to the property taxes paid. For convenience, e-check (electronic check) payments are accepted free of charge.
