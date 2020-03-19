With schools across the state closing for safety reasons to quell the spread of the coronavirus, local districts are mapping out ways to keep their students educated for the next few weeks.
Lodi Unified School District on Wednesday posted a statement on Facebook from its superintendent, Dr. Cathy Nichols-Washer, informing parents that her staff is working on a plan to provide Chromebooks to students at home for online schooling.
In addition, Nichols-Washer said many district employees will be working remotely, and any information or products that were once readily-available to the community prior to the COVID-19 pandemic may be delayed.
The district closed its campuses Monday after a recommendation from the San Joaquin County Office of Education and San Joaquin County Public Health Services last Friday.
Lodi schools are expected to reopen on April 6.
“Please understand that this is a fluid situation and that direction can change unexpectedly, especially in light of recent media releases by government officials,” Nichols-Washer said. “We fully understand the impact this situation has on our staff and families and we will do our very best to provide quality service to both.”
On Tuesday evening, Gov. Gavin Newsom suggested California schools may not reopen before the summer break.
Nichols-Washer said the announcement was disheartening, adding while she knows many parents are frustrated and angry, everyone must acknowledge this is a situation that has to be taken seriously and do all they can to support the children the district serves.
“As an educator, I value public education and know firsthand how hard staff work to provide quality instruction in a safe environment,” she said. “As a parent, I remember the joy I felt driving a car full of young ladies to the mall to get prom dresses and hosting a couple dozen teenagers for their prom dinner. It is sad to think that the youth in our community may not experience some of the wondrous events associated with growing up.”
Lodi Unified will begin offering free lunches and next day breakfast for students beginning March 23. Lunches and breakfasts will be provided at different school sites at different times through April 3. Drivers must remain in their vehicles and follow direction from school staff. Children must also be present in order to receive meals.
Drive-through service will be provided at the following sites:
• Lodi Middle School and Millswood Elementary School from 10-10:45 a.m.
• Washington Elementary School from 10:30-11:30 a.m.
• Lodi and Tokay high schools from 11 a.m. to noon.
Food truck service will also be provided at Calvary First Assembly of God Church, 2301 W. Lodi Ave., from 11:15-11:45 a.m. Meals will be offered for pick-up only, and may not be eaten onsite.
The Galt Joint Union High School District also closed Monday, and is expected to reopen April 14.
In a statement posted on the district’s website, superintendent William Spalding said staff s working with teachers to develop lessons and provide online courses for students during the closure.
“We are inventorying available computer devices, and will be asking our students to respond to an online survey this week to determine how many of our students have computing devices and Internet access at home, and how many will need equipment provided by the school,” he said. “We are working to make this online learning available as soon as we can.”
The district also began providing drive-up service for free lunches and next-day breakfasts to students this week at Galt and Liberty Ranch high schools from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Meals will also be provided at New Hope Elementary for students at that school, as well as for students who live in Thornton.
“We realized that this situation is very difficult for everyone, and that the situation is ever changing,” Spalding said. “We have every confidence that we can do this and get through this period of school closure.”
Dr. Karen Schauer, superintendent at the Galt Joint Union Elementary School District, said in a statement posted on the district’s website Saturday that employees would be reporting to work this week.
She also said that staff would be taking steps to prepare home learning activities and other resources for students during the break. Schools are expected to reopen April 14 as well.
The district also began offering free lunches and next-day breakfasts on Monday in bus zones at all schools from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Schauer said school district offices will be open Mondays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Tuesdays through Fridays from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the closure.