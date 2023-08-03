City of Lodi employee seriously injured after being struck by vehicle

A City of Lodi employee was seriously injured after being struck by a car early Thursday morning at Central Avenue and Watson Street.

A city employee was fatally struck by a vehicle while on duty on Thursday morning in Lodi.

The Lodi Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle versus a pedestrian at 7:34 a.m. at the intersection of Central Avenue and Watson Street, police said.

