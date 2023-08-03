A city employee was fatally struck by a vehicle while on duty on Thursday morning in Lodi.
The Lodi Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle versus a pedestrian at 7:34 a.m. at the intersection of Central Avenue and Watson Street, police said.
The male victim, a Lodi Public Works employee, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and died despite life-saving efforts. The man’s identity has not yet been released.
There is no suspicion of drugs or alcohol in the incident, police said, and the driver remained on the scene to cooperate with investigating officers.
Police said no further information is available at this time.
“It is with profound grief that we announce the tragic loss of one of our dedicated Public Works employees, who tragically lost their life in the line of duty this morning,” Lodi City Manager Steve Schwabauer wrote in a statement late Thursday morning. “We are devastated by this heartbreaking incident, and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family, friends, and colleagues affected by this unimaginable loss. During this difficult time, we stand united in support of the employee’s family and our entire city staff.”
The city is providing assistance to the victim’s family, Schwabauer said.
“We ask for your understanding and patience as we navigate the days ahead, and we extend our deepest gratitude to everyone for their continued support and condolences during this incredibly challenging time,” Schwabauer said.
Thursday’s fatality was the city’s first on-the-job death since Officer Rick Cromwell was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 9, 1998. Cromwell, 35, was riding his motorcycle down Kettleman Lane when a man drove into his path and they collided. Cromwell died at the scene.
