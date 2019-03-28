Lodi firefighters free deer stuck in fence

The Lodi Fire Department responded to an animal rescue late Wednesday morning, successfully freeing a deer stuck in a fence.
Shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday, Lodi firefighters arrived at Casa De Lodi Mobile Estates, 812 E. Turner Road, Lodi, where they found a deer stuck in a wrought iron railing around a home, according to a text message from Battalion Chief Michael Alegre.
Using the jaws of life, firefighters were able to bend the bars of the railing, allowing the deer to escape.
“The engine company freed the deer and it bounded off down the river bottom,” Alegre said in a text message.