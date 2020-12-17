Cavan Quam, an intensive care unit nurse at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial, said Wednesday morning was almost like waking up to see what Santa left under a Christmas tree.
“It’s super exciting,” he said. “I woke up this morning acting like a kid at Christmas, with a sort of giddiness. I just had a big smile on my face when everyone was getting their vaccinations. I feel like it’s the beginning of the end of this pandemic, and there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.”
Quam was one of the first at the hospital to receive a first dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday morning, taking what should have been a day off to help administer doses to his co-workers on the front lines.
The hospital received 460 doses of the vaccine, just a fraction of the 4,875 San Joaquin County received this week to distribute to seven sites.
“A lot of people have been lining up and they’re very excited,” Quam said. “We also have people trying to make appointments, because we don’t want a big line down the hallway.”
Quam said the vaccine is different from a flu shot or typical vaccination, as the Pfizer product must be stored at -94 degrees Fahrenheit.
San Joaquin County purchased a freezer to store the vaccine for $17,000 from VWR International of Radnor, Pa. in September for $17,000.
To administer the vaccine, staff can either let it thaw out in a regular refrigerator for two hours, or let it thaw for about 30 minutes. In both cases, the vaccine must be diluted with saline before injecting it, he said.
Receiving a dose was virtually painless, Quam said, although he expected a little bit of soreness later in the day or the next day.
The excitement level among his co-workers was a mixed bag, he said, as some were hesitant to get the vaccine due to side effects, while some were just as giddy as he was.
It has been reported by some who participated in trial tests of the vaccine that side effects are similar to those of the flu. However, some have reported the side effects last for about a day, and aren’t felt until a required second dose of the vaccine is administered three weeks later.
Quam said he volunteered his time on his day off, in part because of his background as an immunologist.
“I’m a big proponent of the vaccine, and I think it’s our next line of defense on top of social distancing, wearing masks and maintaining personal hygiene,” he said. “I know there’s a lot of hesitancy, not just in the community, but among our own staff. And with my experience in immunology, I’ve researched the vaccine and its chances of effectiveness.”
Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom outlined a six-tiered phase of vaccine distribution, with acute care facilities, skilled nursing facilities and paramedics receiving the first doses, among other health care personnel interacting with those most vulnerable to COVID-19.
Intermediate care facilities, home health care, and community health workers and public health field staff will be the second tier to receive the vaccine.
Quam said after administering the vaccine to the front-line staff at Lodi Memorial, the next step is to give it to staff caring for patients not infected with COVID-19.
“People were pretty excited to get it,” hospital spokeswoman Lauren Nelson said. “There was a lot of cheering after the first person received a dose. There’s a lot of excitement among the staff, and feeling that this is the beginning of the end. It’s one more step in the battle against COVID.”
Dr. Patricia Iris, the hospital’s chief medical officer, said 70 doses were administered within the first three hours after delivery. While there is no freezer on site capable of storing the vaccine, Iris said medical staff has four days to administer it to front-line workers.
The county will be delivering another 460 doses next week as well, she said.
“There was some hesitance from some staff, but as more and more people got the vaccine, those who initially didn’t want it, ended up wanting one,” she said. “It’s giving people a sense of safety. We’ve been working so hard since we saw our first patient March 7, and everyone is so exhausted and burnt out. But it’s nice to have this good news, so people can start to feel safe again.”
The vaccine was administered Wednesday as the county reported 33,336 cases of COVID-19, 3,003 of which have been in Lodi. There have been 549 deaths, an increase of 12 from Tuesday’s reports.
A total of 328 patients were being treated for COVID-19 in all seven hospitals throughout the county, of which 64 were being treated at Lodi Memorial. The hospital was treating eight people for COVID-19 in the ICU. A total of 76 patients were being treated for the virus in ICUs across the county, which were operating at 123% capacity.
Iris cautioned the public that while there are enough doses of vaccine for front-line workers right now, there will not be any for the general community for another few weeks.
“With Christmas next week, everyone should continue to wear masks, wash their hands and socially distance,” she said. “Until (the public can get the vaccine) we still have to be diligent. I know it’s hard this time of year because everyone wants to be around family, but to keep our loved ones safe, we have to continue wearing masks, socially distance, and not have large gatherings.”