If you can’t get enough grub from the Taco Truck Cook Off next Saturday, you can venture over to E2 Family Wines later in the day to help raise funds for local schools.
Love Lodi is hosting its first Food Truck Frenzy from 4-8 p.m. at the winery, located at 9301 Highway 12.
Love Lodi co-chair Timothy Stewart said there will be seven food trucks, games such as cornhole, Jenga and Connect Four, vendors, a bounce house, and live music performed by Pushers & Thieves.
The idea to host the Food Truck Frenzy came out of Love Lodi’s plan to make improving the community a year-round effort, not just an annual volunteer event in April.
Last fall, the organization decided to undertake improvement efforts at local schools, and adopted Lawrence Elementary School as its first project.
“That’s when we learned the importance of parent clubs, or parent-teacher organizations,” Stewart said. “Lawrence doesn’t have one, and its demographics make it harder to have one.”
Parent clubs traditionally have been the fundraising sources for many school sites, and because Lawrence did not have one, Love Lodi decided to take up the challenge and asked principal Christine Alberg what was needed.
Stewart made up an Amazon wish list and was able to raise $10,000 for much-needed school supplies.
This year, the organization adopted Lodi Middle School and was able to hand out 50 backpacks to students who needed them, Stewart said.
“We had a much smaller business mixer and gala last year, where we had a little less than 100 people at Block 21,” Stewart said. “When (wife Tara and I) thought about having a fundraiser, we thought about doing something that wasn’t a gala, and we thought, ‘let’s do a Food truck Frenzy.’”
Food trucks that will be on-hand during the event include Ty’s Gourmet Hot Dogs, GG’s Pizza on Wheels, The Box Cart Deli, Hawaiian Shaved Ice, Funnel Cake Queen, Raw Coffee and Boss Mom Wife Snacks.
There will be raffle prizes, a silent auction, and bottles of Love Lodi bottled wine for purchase as well.
Admission to Food Truck Frenzy is $20, and Love Lodi will be at Thursday’s Farmers Market selling tickets. Look for the tent outside the Lodi Chamber of Commerce at the corner of School and Oak streets. Tickets are also available at the Chamber of Commerce, Inspire Coffee, located at 8 W. Pine St., and House of Coffee, located at 239 N. Ham Lane.
Love Lodi will also be doing a service project at Lodi Middle on Sept. 9 from 8-10 a.m. Visit www.lovelodi.org to volunteer.
Stewart said if Food Truck Frenzy is successful — he’s hoping for about 300 guests — then the venue could change to something more central in Lodi for next year’s fundraiser.
“Not only can this Food Truck Frenzy be a lot of fun, but it will bring awareness to the need for parent clubs,” he said. “Schools that don’t have one, or those that have clubs that are struggling, will definitely benefit from this event.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.